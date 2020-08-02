Lisa Bonet Goes Viral on Twitter For Being a Goddess!

Jason Momoa is celebrating bis 41st birthday, yet his wife, Lisa Bonet, is the one trending on Twitter? Wait; what? How did that happen?

It's a fine weekend, and the Twitter world woke up with Lisa Bonet having over 27,000 tweets. It leads internet users to wonder what the 52-year-old actress has done; did she just won an award-signed up for a new movie-uploaded a TikTok video? What!

Well, guess what? The OG Khalesi in Khal Drogo's life did not even move a muscle or bat an eyelash to get a spot on the top 10 trending topics on Twitter, she just breathes, exist and now hailed as a real-life goddess by the Twitter universe.

It all started on the morning of August 1st, when Lisa Bonet's ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, took to Instagram and extended a birthday greeting to Bonet's current hubby, Jason Momoa.

"Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies," the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and Momoa.

"One family. One love," Kravitz added.

In the picture, the "Game of Thrones" star is sporting his usual tank top, jeans, messy hair, and scrunchie look, while Kravitz is in a pair of a suit with an untied bow and glasses.

Momoa immediately reciprocated the bromance love by replying, "Love you, Ohana. Miss u," with two heart-eye and shakas emoji.

The photo, which now has over 377,000 likes, also received massive greetings and love for both alpha males, who have turned into family because of their lady boss, Lisa.

The former "Cosby Show" star was married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 and eventually found new love with the "Aquaman" star and tied the knot in 2017. Kravitz and Bonet share a 31-year-old daughter, Zoe, while Momoa and Bonet share two kids, namely Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Twitter Reacts

This Instagram bromance lead fans to put their hands up for Lisa Bonet and hail her as a goddess who made two fine and sexy men fall in love with her and still managed to maintain a good relationship despite their past.

"If life is a game, Lisa Bonet has already won," 13 ABC reporter Rachel Schneider wrote.

"Sometimes, I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma," another suggested.

Meanwhile, others suggested that Bonet should collaborate with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Ciara on a podcast to lecture women on how to score and take treat their man right.

Family Dynamics

Bonet and Kravit's daughter also celebrated her step dad's birthday by uploading a series of photos on Instagram saying: "Happy birthday papabear! I love you."

To which Momoa replied with: "I love you zozo bear. With all my heart. proud papa bear."

In a 2019 interview with The Times, Kravitz opened up about how Momoa became more like a brother to him over the years.

"Our families are blended," Kravitz said. "I love her husband - he's like a brother to me - and I love the kids. It's beautiful, but it takes work," Kravitz said.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Fights Taylor Swift: How Did Their Feud Start?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles