Kim Kardashian Opposes Kanye West 2020 Presidential Campaign? THE TRUTH!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship is said to be on the rocks even before the rapper's controversial presidential bid. Sources said that the couple has been under each other's nerves since they have to be around each other 24/7 since the coronavirus global pandemic hit the United States.

But everything blew up when the "Yeezy" founder himself made Kanye West running for president announcement.

On the 4th of July, Kanye West president plans were made to the public through a Twitter post that almost broke the internet.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," Kanye wrote.

"I am running for President of the United States! #@2020VISION," he added.

Kim Kardashian initially expressed support for Kanye West president ambitions by retweeting his social media announcement, but she remains quiet in the following days leading to making Kanye's candidacy official.

Kim Against Kanye West President Dreams?

Although the 39-year-old influencer and entrepreneur is known for supporting her husband's endeavour, sources now reveal that the mother-of-four initially opposes the idea of Kanye West running for president.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider claims that the 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star has begged her husband to drop his plans to secure a White House seat in November 2020 election, but to no avail.

"Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies," the source revealed.

"But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people ... and tried to register in more states. He just won't stop this presidential bulls**t," the source added.

The insider claims that Kanye West president ambition and recent behavior have been a nightmare for Kim and their family.

The "KKW Beauty" mogul is also considering divorcing the 43-year-old rapper, but worries about how it will affect their children, namely, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 1-year-old Psalm.

"This is a nightmare for Kim. She is looking for a way out," the insider claims.

"But she's also a nice person and wants to do the best for her kids," the insider added.

Kim Breaks Down

Kim's opposition against Kanye West President ambition came after the couple was spotted for the first time since the rapper's emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Based on the photos obtained by TMZ, Kim flew to Cody, Wyoming, and the couple was seen coming out of Wendy's.

In the series of pictures, it looks like Kim and Kanye were uneasy beside each other while sitting inside the car. It appears that Kim was at the height of her emotions while talking to Kanye.

Kim was visibly upset and crying and seemed to be engaged in a heated argument with her aspiring US president husband. Kanye, on the other hand, appears animated and contentious.

According to sources, Kim has been trying to convince Kanye to get medical attention for his recent bipolar episode, but so far, the rapper has been unreceptive.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Alone? Hollywood Pals Seem to Abandon Her Amid Toxic Workplace Scandal

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles