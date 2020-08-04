Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Not Bankable' Enough in Hollywood, Writer Claims

Perhaps it's time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to kiss Hollywood goodbye.

A royal biographer has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may struggle to launch careers in Los Angeles because influential studio executives see the couple as a "red-carpet fodder, not as a bankable item."

Christopher Wilson claims that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has still not received any offers of any roles for TV or movies.

Speaking to The UK Express, "Crucially for Meghan, no studio seems to have stepped forward with the offer of a leading lady role, her hope, and dream."

Wilson continued, "If they had, we'd have heard about it. It would seem the all-powerful studio bosses look on the couple as red-carpet fodder, not as a bankable item."

When their relationship became public, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen as the power couple. It even intensified when they were put together with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen as powerful forces, the biographer said. But with Prince Harry stepping away from his royal duties, the 35-year-old Duke "broke the magic thread which binds royalty to the people."

"It's taken a long time for the penny to drop, but Harry has discovered he is no king of the high seas but a castaway stranded on a desert island."

With Prince Harry's dented reputation, financial problems, isolation without friends, and abandonment of things and people that were once close to his heart, Wilson thinks that these are just the price to pay for a single mistake.

News of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being snubbed by Hollywood came before the release of their highly-anticipated biography, "Finding Freedom."

Wilson said that the couple needs are understanding and sympathy, but the Toronto Sun believes that they won't get any sympathy once their book comes out.

Even Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, agrees.

The 76-year-old dad told The Daily Mail, "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything," he continued, "Because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic."

"I love my daughter, but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't seem to have friends in the British media as well.

The author of their 2018 book, "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," Angela Levin wrote in The Telegraph that the 39-year-old former "Suits" star is a "mega-watt attention grabber with the eyes of the world on her."

Levin described Meghan's husband as someone who "faded in her shadow."

She further described the California-born duchess as "not a team player," because of her ambitions to become number one.

On the other hand, Prince Harry was described as "once a charismatic and accessible" man, but now, a "nervy, tense man who constantly seems on edge."

The book, written by royal fans of the Sussexes Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will be released on August 5, 2020.

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying in an $18 million rented mansion from Tyler Perry since March.

