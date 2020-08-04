Nicole Kidman Blindsided: Keith Urban Willing to Leave Her and Daughters in the Middle of Pandemic

After months of lockdown-induced fights and tension between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, the two returned to Australia. They even caught some backlash after they skipped the standard quarantine procedures. Still, it was supposed to mark a new chapter in their lives - one where they no longer butt heads, at least for the kids.

According to Woman's Day August 10 magaziine, however, their dream of a stable relationship is likely to fail once more. Insiders told the magazine that Keith truly could not stand Australia anymore, knowing his career is back in the United States. This restlessness makes him think of leaving Nicole behind, even their daughters on Sundays and Faith, who are just 12 and 9, respectively.

If that is the case, Nicole would be completely blindsided because she fully expects Keith to ease into their new lives. She cannot return to the US because she just bagged a massive project that earned even the NSW government's approval. But Keith Urban is adamant. Here she thought Keith was on board, but no.

One sign is that when a massive virtual mega-concert for the 10th anniversary of the legendary IHeartRadio Music Festival was announced, one of the acts that was reported to be performing is Keith Urban.

The insider said that this news surprises not only his fans but Nicole Kidman herself. Naturally, she's not pleased - she's pissed!

The insider explained, "it's come as a shock to her as she was under the impression they're both be staying in Australia for the foreseeable future, especially given the girls have been enrolled in school."

The source added that Keith certainly has something else in his mind when Nicole thought he'd be by his side. This makes the A-list actress feel so angry, more so when she knows Keith must truly want to leave, as he's willing to risk traveling in the middle of a pandemic. The source revealed that Keith's plans could only push on if the Australian government lets him leave, which he is banking on. There is a huge possibility, though, since he can show evidence that his home base and career are all back in Nashville.

Another source said that Keith is using the gig to warn his wife that he could and would if he wants to go back home and forget them. He wants to ascertain to Nicole Kidman that even if she's bringing in the big bucks these days amidst the coronavirus crisis, his career is still full.

All these rumors seem supported by the fact that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban purchased a $5 million New York City apartment. Given that Nicole Kidman as a mom would not want o take her children into a crowded city like New York as long as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, this means the property is meant for Keith's use. Nicole did not realize it would this soon.

Reportedly, Keith would be headlining the IHeartRadio concert with Miley Cyrus, Khalid, and many more. It's still a few weeks away, but Nicole still cannot believe her husband would commit to it and just leave them.

The CW Network will be broadcasting the two-night televised iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 27 (8:00-10:00 pm ET) and Monday, Sept. 28 (8:00-10:00 pm ET).

