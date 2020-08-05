Prince Andrew Used 'Unusual Toy' to Violate Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

As the authorities delve into the unsealed documents from Ghislaine Maxwell's defamation lawsuit, more evidence is coming out, proving the connection between Prince Andrew and late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew Epstein friendship could be traced back in 1999. While the Duke of York said that he was particularly close to Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, some of Epstein's victims claim his direct association with the pedophile's sex trafficking scheme.

One of these victims is Virginia Roberts (now Guiffre), who earlier claims that she was forced to have sex with the 60-year-old royal for about three times, which started when she was 17-year-old, between the years 1999 to 2001.

In the unsealed documents from the defamation lawsuit Guiffre filed against the so-called "madame" of Epstein's sex trafficking ring, the former sex slave revealed how Queen Elizabeth's favorite son used an unusual toy to grope underaged girls like her.

Meeting Prince Andrew

According to Guiffre's unpublished manuscript book released through the orders of New York Judge Loretta Preska, Guiffre claims that Maxwell introduced her to the Prince from Britain.

"Prince Andrew had that notorious cheesy grin slapped over his face as he looked me up and down like a shiny new car on display, and he was about to take it for a test drive," Guiffre recalled.

"Ghislaine led me to the decadent sofa he was lounging on and twirled me around to give him a good look over before sitting me down on his lap," she added.

According to the now 36-year-old Epstein survivor, it was easy to fool the elderlies that she is also having a good time around them by giving them the reactions that they like.

Prince Andrew's Unusual Toy

On the said first meeting, Guiffre also recalled how the Duke of York used a "Spitting Image" puppet of himself to grope underaged girls like her and another victim named Johanna Sjoberg.

The said puppet is described as inspired from the satirical TV show, "Spitting Image," featuring caricature puppets with famous personalities image and likeness.

"When Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away," Guiffre wrote, adding that Sjoberg was also instructed to sit on the Prince's lap and caressed using the puppet.

In a 2016 deposition, Sjoberg narrated how Prince Andrew used the "Spitting Image" puppet to take advantage of her sexually.

"I sat on Andrew's lap... they took the puppet's hands and put it on Virginia's breast, and so Andrew put his on mine," Sjoberg explained.

According to Guiffre, Prince Andrew used the toy while at Epstein's New York home, before dragging her into the dungeon to perform an erotic massage. The former sex slave described how the Duke exhibited some signs of arousal while performing the erotic massage.

As of writing, the Duke of York nor Buckingham Palace has made comments regarding the new bombshell Prince Andrew Epstein accusation.

READ MORE: Royal Fetish: Prince Andrew's Darkest Secret Exposed by Jeffrey Epstein Victim

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles