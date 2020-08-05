Selena Gomez 2020: Singer Reinventing Self Through a New Show?

Selena Gomez is once again ticking some items from her bucket list as she is about to be featured in a new documentary series featuring her newly acquired skills.

Aside from being an actress, singer, performer, and beauty entrepreneur, the 28-year-old star is now about to be an amateur chef! Yes, Selenators, you read that right! Selena is about to enter the world of cooking with a new show on the upcoming streamings service, HBO Max.

Selena x Chef

The new Selena Gomez show called "Selena + Chef" is a 10-part documentary series featuring the singer being mentored by professional chefs through virtual applications. She will try to recreate dishes via remote instructions from some of the renowned chefs in the culinary industry.

Aside from cooking, the show will also showcase tips and tricks around the kitchen from using smoking ovens to repairing missing ingredients.

Each of the ten episodes will also feature a food-related charity that shares the same love for cooking.

The program aims to encourage viewers to join Selena in recreating dishes that can be quickly done at the comforts of their home, especially while on quarantine.

In a statement, HBO Max hopes that the new Selena Gomez show will provide entertainment and source of relief to viewers who are experiencing tough times during the coronavirus global pandemic.

"We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

"Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we're all trying to work through - how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious," he added.

Chef Selena

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, the "Look At Her Now" singer said that just like many people stuck in quarantine, she also found herself in the kitchen and learning new dishes for the love of food.

"I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home, I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," Selena said.

On Tuesday, Selena posted a teaser clip on her Instagram Story showing how she takes a cue from a chef in separate kitchens through the use of virtual call applications.

A particular scene shows how Selena hilariously mistook her manual stove with an electric range.

Social Media Break Anew

The news about the new Selena Gomez show came a week after the singer went back to posting updates on Instagram and explained her yet another social media hiatus.

Selena explained that with everything that is happenings around the world, she decided to take a break from social media as she felt insensitive to post about the little victories in life, while others are struggling in the middle of a health crisis.

But the singer vowed to be more involved and share contents with her 185 million followers more often.

READ MORE: Uh-Oh! Katy Perry Might Be 'Canceled' After Supporting Ellen DeGeneres

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles