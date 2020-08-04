Uh-Oh! Katy Perry Might Be 'Cancelled' After Supporting Ellen DeGeneres

One of Ellen DeGeneres's high-profile friends finally had the guts to take a stand and support the famous talk show host amid the left and right controversy she is facing.

On Tuesday, Katy Perry bravely took to Twitter to express support on Ellen's ongoing battle with her career. For the past few months, the 62-year-old talk show queen has been under the fire for allegedly mistreating her staff, being mean and rude in person, and tolerating racism, toxic work culture and sexual misconduct, as accused by current and former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

In a series of Twitter posts, the 35-year-old singer who is currently pregnant with her first child said that while she can't speak on behalf of others, she stood by the fact that she never had any negative experiences with Ellen.

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own, but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," Katy wrote.

The "Roar" hitmaker emphasized that Ellen DeGeneres has been an instrumental personality in bringing positivity and good influence in fighting for equality.

"I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades," she added.

The pop star ended her tweet by saying: "Sending you love & a hug, friend."

While Katy failed to use the #IStandByEllen promoted earlier by Ellen's wife, Portia de Rossi, her public declaration of support to Ellen is a clear indication that she is backing up her friend on this battle.

Disappointed Fans

While it looks like Katy's words were done with pure heart and intention to support a friend in need, many fans were surprised by her statement, especially since she is the first high-profile celebrity to back up their friendship.

Katy's post drew flak with fans expressing their disappointment while others are encouraging the performer to take down her post while she still can.

Some loyal KatyCats also fears that the singer could be the next target of social media's "cancel culture" if she continuously voices out her support for Ellen.

"OMG NOO QUEEN DELETE YOU'RE GONNA GET DRAGGED," one fan wrote, adding a crying emoji.

"GUYS SHE JUST HAS HORMONES BECAUSE SHES PREGNANT DONT TAKE HER SERIOUSLY," another one added.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users pointed out that Katy had a light experience and treatment from Ellen since she is one of the biggest names in the music industry, but it is not the case with small-time employees on her show.

"Her staff are treated like they're worth nothing. I love you so much, but your comment is disregarding their experiences. Don't forget you're Katy Perry, of course, you're going to be treated well," one fan Tweeted.

Ellen's A-List Friends

While the "Teenage Dream" singer had the courage to speak up and support Ellen, most of the host's Hollywood A-lister friends are still keeping their lips sealed on the issue.

Some of Ellen's closest friends in the industry include Jennifer Aniston, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Michelle Obama, Oprah, and more.

