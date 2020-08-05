Former King Juan Carlos NOT Abandoning Spain, Tells Friends He'll Return Despite Corruption Allegations

It has been two days since the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, was reportedly exiled. Now, people are not sure where he exactly is or if he is still going to return.

However, he reportedly told friends before boarding a jet that his exile is only temporary.

On Wednesday morning, La Vanguardia newspaper reported the former King's statements as confusion over his plans.

Apparently, he told his friends, "'I'm not on holiday, and I'm not abandoning Spain. This is just a parenthesis.'"

As of writing, nobody knows where the 82-year-old monarch could be.

There was an initial report that he has gone to the Dominican Republic. However, it was debunked by officials of the country, saying they had no information that he was coming.

A spokesperson for the Caribbean nation's immigration service said former King Juan Carlos of Spain had not entered the country, despite reports that he arrived there on Tuesday.

However, the spokesperson claimed that the monarch was there for a few days from late February to early March.

Several media outlets also reported that the former King traveled to Portugal, where he spent some parts of his childhood.

But in Portugal, it has been reported that he was in the towns of Cascais or Estoril.

El Confidencial thinks he could be in Italy, France, or Portugal.

Even Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez doesn't know where the ex-king could be.

Why Did Former King Leave His Country?

The scandal-hit former monarch left Spain to protect the crown from mounting scrutiny over his financial dealings.

On Monday, the royal house published a letter written by Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying he would move outside of the country because of the "public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating."

Sanchez declined to comment if the government played a role in the ex-King decision or how Juan Carlos would be covering his living costs and security while abroad.

The Prime Minister did express how he respected the palace's decision to move away from the allegations of "questionable and reprehensible conduct by a member of the household."

In the past couple of months, Spanish and Swiss investigators started scrutinizing allegations of bribes relating to a huge-speed rail contract.

The Supreme Court said that it aims to establish Juan Carlos' connection with the Saudi Arabia contract after his abdication when the Spanish won a $7.8 billion deal to build a Mecca-Medina rail link.

The anti-corruption officials in Spain suspect that Juan Carlos kept undeclared funds in Switzerland, which is why there's also a Swiss investigation.

While they did not formally say that Juan Carlos will be investigated, several details were leaked to the media. It piled on the pressure for the former King to take action to protect the Spanish monarchy.

The Spanish government said, "justice is equal for all," and will not be interfering in the probe.

Born in 1938 in Rome, Italy, Juan Carlos ascended to the throne on November 22, 1975, just two days after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

During his reign, he was widely admired by the Spanish as he led the country's democracy in such a difficult period.

In his 39-year reign, there has been growing criticism against him, which is why Juan Carlos abdicated in June 2014 and gave the crown to his son, Felipe.

