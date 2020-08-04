Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Wedding Mistake: Couple Apologize For ‘Devastating Tragedy’

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just revealed that one of their biggest mistakes happened on their wedding day.

The actor spoke about his wedding in 2012 to Fast Company, saying that it "is something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for."

The "Deadpool" star and his "Gossip Girl" actress wife faced backlash for having a wedding ceremony on a South Carolina plantation that is widely connected to slavery.

"It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest," Reynolds revealed. "What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

He added, "Years ago, we got married again at home, but shame works in weird ways."

Ryan Reynolds said that it was a "giant f****** mistake" that can "cause you to shut down or reframe things and move you."

"It doesn't mean you won't f*** up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end," he concluded.

The couple's relationship has been, for the most part, drama-free, but their 2012 wedding was one enormous controversy that exploded just last year.

Critics have spoken about their concerns around the time of their wedding. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wanted to hold their wedding at a site that contains historical and traumatic trauma for people in the African-American community.

However, that secret wedding was planned and executed with the design team of Martha Stewart and took place just outside of Charleston at Boone Plantation.

The wedding had a small guest list attended by 35 people and were even intimate performances by Florence Welch.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were very protective of their wedding photos but later revealed exclusively to Stewart's website some images after they tied the knot.

When the couple's actual photos or the intimate ceremony didn't make their rounds online, many people were waiting and wondering what had happened.

The A-list stars reportedly didn't want to share any full images of them because perhaps they knew that the place held disturbing information of the past.

As per Boone Plantation's website, the site has nine slave cabins on the property used many years ago. It is also a place where people can learn how Black Americans used to work and live and the devastating struggles they faced as slaves.

While the controversy did die out after the wedding, it has surfaced again and again, as of writing for both actors' apology.

But Boone Plantation wasn't just one of the most sought-after wedding locations, and it has also been used for the iconic movie "The Notebook," which starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Though Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively found their inspiration from Pinterest, because of the booming plantation weddings, the wedding website The Knot, and including Pinterest said they "limit the distribution" of pictures that feature plantation weddings.

The decision was only made at the end of last year, but civil rights advocates have long asked people to avoid any events at plantation due to their inhumane history and traumatic past.

