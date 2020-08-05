Ellen DeGeneres Toxic: Should She Be Defended, While Staff Invalidated?

As one celebrity after another comes out to defend Ellen DeGeneres amid the biggest controversy to have affected her greatly, one can only wonder if she deserves it. Are the artists defending her for the right reasons? Are the artists saying the staff was lying?

The latest celebrity to finally break the silence and speak in favor of Ellen DeGeneres is Ashton Kutcher. On Wednesday, the actor took to twitter that says that Ellen never let his team feel any less comfortable than they should be on the set, and at the same time, the host never pandered to celebrity.

This is one of the assumptions that fans came up with after seeing celebrities saying good things about the host, while for months, staff had their chance to air some of the characteristics of Ellen and features of the workplace that made them both toxic.

"She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness," Kutcher tweeted. "She never pandered to celebrity, which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right, she handles it and fixes."

The same goes for Katy Perry, who spoke out ahead of Kucher. There were others who also vouched for her - producers, singers, and many more others that Ellen had in the show. This includes Portia De Rossi, whom some fans are bashing for being so late in the game.

Naturally, all these defenses using their experience while at the show caught the backlash of many commenters, saying their defense pf Ellen is merely erasing or invalidating what staff experienced. Whose experiences matter?

@AmeriNaija tweeted: "I get celebrity friends coming out in defense of Ellen to an extent. And I like Ellen. But... employees are complaining about their work experience there. Can that be understood? No one knows what it's like but them. It's invalidating what *they* experienced on a regular basis."

Kutcher however, cannot resist but argue the celebrities' side. According to him, Ellen DeGeneres was not just nice to him and then mean to staff. In fact, her good treatment extended to his entire team. Kucher added that Ellen did not even know with what team he was working on.

Given all that is happening, does Ellen DeGeneres deserve celebrities speaking up for her?

Here on our website, we believe yes, Ellen Degeneres deserves to e defended. This is no way invalidates the experiences of the staff. We believe if the allegations are proven true by the investigation, Ellen should be punished for. However, even if celebrities are celebrities, there is no reason to invalidate what they have experienced.

If they experienced something nice onset and saw for their own eyes that DeGeneres was kind to the staff, they could say so. The results of the investigation should shed light to the truth in no time, and even then if the results revealed that yes, the host was mean, the host was toxic, and the host was racist, these results do not mean all the niceness that celebrities saw were fake or were done because they were only celebrities.

Second, a person who seeks to be forgiven should be given the benefit of the doubt first. She could be making things up, and she could be trying to save face, but she bravely apologized and admitted she's not the perfect role model. So that should still count for something, as opposed to just ignoring it, which was what she did at first.

In an open letter addressed to "The Ellen Degeneres Show," staff, she did not really deny that there was any wrongdoing in her show. Instead, she said she was disappointed to learn about employees feeling unhappy and abused.

