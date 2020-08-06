The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Updates & Spoilers

"The Umbrella Academy Season 3" is expected to continue the tale of the Hargreeves superhero siblings on Netflix soon.

One of the best dark superhero dramas on Netflix, "The Umbrella Academy" experienced ups and downs in its second season. Despite that, the series offered such an outstanding cliffhanger that made everyone excited for its next instalment.

To recall, Season 2 revolved around 1960s Dallas where the Hargreeves siblings reunited and defeated the nefarious Handler.

At the end of the season, they found a way back to 2019. With that, "The Umbrella Academy Season 3" will now be responsible for continuing the story.

Before we discover what will happen as the heroes face shocking changes in the timeline, here's what you should know about "The Umbrella Academy Season 3."

"The Umbrella Academy Season 3" Release Date

Netflix has not yet confirmed the new season's final release date, but if we consider the timeline of the previous seasons, its earliest release could be in 2022.

The filming of a whole season for "The Umbrella Academy" usually takes about five to six months, while the post-production needs seven to eight months to finish.

Although the information is still unclear, Tom Hopper -- who plays the role of Luther -- confirmed to NME that conversations about the new season "are always going on."

Meanwhile, showrunner Steve Blackwell has previously confirmed his desire to give the Netflix series a long run.

"I know Gerard has eight volumes (of the comic) in his mind, so whether that translates to eight seasons, I don't know," he said. "We combine certain seasons, and bits and pieces. It would be lovely to have four or five years of this show. That would be wonderful."

"The Umbrella Academy Season 3" Cast

It is safe to assume that the main cast will be returning on "The Umbrella Academy Season 3."

The leading players include Ellen Page (Vanya), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), David Castañeda (Diego), Tom Hopper (Luther), Justin H Min (Ben), and Colm Feore (Reginald).

The newly discovered sister Lila, Ritu Arya's character, is likely to return considering the time travel scenes.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown whether Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins), Pogo (Adam Godley), and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) will come back from the dead.

"The Umbrella Academy Season 3" Spoilers

If you want to see an exciting sneak peek, "The Umbrella Academy" fans should familiarize themselves with the upcoming parallel school for young heroes - the Sparrow Academy.

In the last scenes in Dallas, the group successfully fought The Handler and the Commission's people. The Hargreeves siblings then returned to 2019, but they landed in a year that looks very different from the one they left behind during Season 1.

"The Umbrella Academy" mansion is still standing. Their brother Ben, who died 17 years ago, is also alive and well.

Even their dad, Reginald Hargreeves, is breathing and kicking.

However, the biggest plot twist the viewers will see is the fact that neither their brother nor their father recognizes them. At that moment, they know that they landed at the Sparrow Academy instead of Umbrella Academy.

More exciting scenes will be out soon, and everyone should wait for another thrilling causal loop in the series.

