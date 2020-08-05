Tom Hanks Delivers Incredible News Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tom Hanks continues to bring joy to the world despite the ongoing tensions in the U.S. and the growing health crisis brought by COVID-19.

According to the a report by Deadline, Disney is eyeing Hanks to play the role of Geppetto in the live-action adaptation of the classic "Pinocchio." It is set to be directed by renowned American director and screenwriter Robert Zemeckis.

Sure enough, nothing is set in stone yet. In fact, discussions for the role are still in the "very early" stages. However, as Deadline note, Hanks has apparently already reached out to Zemeckis to express his interest in playing the role.

For those not in the know, Geppetto is one of the main characters in the tale of "Pinocchio." He is the woodcarver who created Pinocchio, wich was then brough to life by a fairy. The fictional character plays a significant role as the wooden puppet tries to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks Targeted by Disney For a Long Time

Aside from his age, which makes him perfect to play the elderly Geppetto, Hanks' demeanor and humor will certainly help him in the role should he accept it.

It could also be the reason why Disney has been targeting the 64-year-old actor to play the role years ago when Paul King was the one being tagged to direct the live-action film.

It remains to be seen when the cast will be finalized, but it is worth noting that Zemeckis has been chosen to direct the film while Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz will serve as producers through their production company Depth of Field.

Weitz and Zemeckis will be the ones to write the script for the film.

Tom Hanks on the Headlines

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been on the headlines in recent months, for some good and bad reasons.

First and foremost, they were the first celebrities to be open about their positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Early in March, the veteran actor announced on social media that he and his wife contracted the diseases while they were in Australia for some projects.

They had to be quarantined in the country, though the husband and wife provided their fans with daily updates about their condition.

On the other hand, most recently, the couple delivered some good news when they revealed that they have been granted Greek citizenship.

In 2019, the Hanks family was granted honorary Greek citizenships after they helped bring attention to the devastating wildfire in Athens. Then, on July 26, 2020, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted a photo on Instagram officially announcing the husband and wife as Greek citizens.

