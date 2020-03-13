Tom Hanks’ Son Reveals Truth About His Parents' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks shocked the world when he announced that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In his Twitter account, the A-list celebrity revealed that he is in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson to shoot a film; however, the couple felt unusual and have decided to seek medical attention.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote.

Hanks then said that they are following the protocols set by Medical Officials, ciring that they will be tested, observed and isolated as long as needed to ensure their safety and everyone else around them. Hanks said they are taking the issue one day at a time and vowed to keep everyone updated about their condition.

Tom and his wife, Rita were the first major U.S. celebrities known to have contracted COVID-19. Currently, there are more than 134,000 reported cases worldwide and a total of 156 cases in Australia.

Mom and Dad Are "Not Trippin"

Chet Haze, son of the "Cast Away" star, confirmed that both of her parents were tested positive for coronavirus and assured fans that they are "not trippin" and "not worried" with their situation.

The rapper posted a video on his Instagram to address Rita and Tom's well-being.

"It's true, my parents got coronavirus," Haze affirmed. "Crazy."

He then continued, "They're both down in Australia right now, cos my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them [and] they both are fine.

"They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not trippin', but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously."

Haze's mom appreciated his concern and replied: "Love you, angel."

Aside from Haze, another son of the two-time Oscar winner also showed his encouragement for their parents through social media.

Colin, Chet's older half-brother, took to Instagram as he thanked everyone for their overflowing love and support for their family. He guaranteed that his parents "are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well."

Despite being isolated and quarantined in the Land Down Under, the couple still shows lightheartedness and remains positive amid the outbreak.

Rita has managed to make herself entertained as she pokes fun of her situation. In her IG Story, the actress-singer shared a snap of her 2018 Bigger Picture album cover as she listens to her track "The Wind."

She wrote: "Some music from my coronavirus vacation."

Elvis Presley Biopic

The "Forrest Gump" star was currently in Australia to shoot for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

It was confirmed last year that Austin Butler will play the iconic role of Elvis while Hanks will portray Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

This will be under Warner Brothers and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

