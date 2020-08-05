'The Kissing Booth 2' Cast Taylor Zakhar Says He Loves Joey King!

"The Kissing Booth 2" Cast Joey King and Taylor Zakhar are dating? let's not get ahead of ourselves! They're just friends, Zakhar said, although they cooked for each other and lean on one another during the lockdown. They're friends even if Zakhar said he loves Joey King "dearly."

Taylor Zakhar Perez has a load to say about Joey King. All of them good stuff, including the fact that she's the one he leaned on during the COVID-19 lockdown, whoa.

Speaking with ET, the 28-year-old actor addresses rumors that he is dating his "The Kissing Booth 2" co-star, Joey King. According to him, theirs is a very, very strong friendship that is not of the romantic kind. Aw.

He knows that Joey King recently got out of a relationship with another co-star, Jacob Elordi. He also said that the two of them instantly hit it off. When they were both in South Africa, they also had dinner with her. It was not to confuse with a real date, though, regardless of whether Perez shared that they cooked for each other! "We just became kind of like the best of friends." Zakhar said.

Asked how their initial meeting went, Zakhar Perez has nothing but fond memories of that day. "I'm sure it was odd for her to go back into production with someone that she dated," he remarked about Joey King and Jacob Elordi still working together. "And some being this new castmate and Joel [Courtney] being there and Meganne [Young], we kind of just all meshed really well together."

And then, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced people into quarantine, their friendship still held. They leaned each other through the isolation. Perez claimed they lived nearby each other, so it was easy to build their trust for each other. They even joked about who they are seeing!

Perez also said that he loves King so much, but they are not dating at all, regardless of how they come across online, on their pictures. "I love her. I love her dearly. I'd do anything for her," he added, before stating, "We're not dating. I'll end it with that."

On King's birthday, Perez even messaged her a long one, expressing how much he cares for her and feels gratitude towards her. He said that King is the reason he joined "The Kissing Booth 2," since she is one of those who truly welcomed him into the fold and even made him laughed so hard he thought he'd peed his pants.

Apart from this message, the two actually spent the day together on vacation.

According to Refinery29, their friendship is just pure. It does not have to be romantic all the two times when a boy and a girl become really close. Even if they are partnered for the show, the two do not need to be in a relationship. In fact, friendships would probably last longer than a romantic relationship. Fans cannot help but feel that it's such a waste though because their chemistry is genuinely palpable on the second installment of the Netflix series.

But who knows, down the road what would happen? The important thing is that they got each other to lean on!

READ MORE: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Avoid What The Kardashian Sisters Do and It's Paying Off!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles