Kate Middleton's Tribute to Kids Proves Royal Family's Bias Against Meghan Markle

Despite the ongoing threats of coronavirus global pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton continue with their royal duties and visit charities struggling during the lockdown.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to speak to the staff to learn about their challenges in the middle of a health crisis.

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans with a floral Suzannah dress worth $2,423. And as a precaution to COVID-19, the Duchess completed her outfit with a $19 floral face mask from one of her favorite children's brands called "Amaia."

But aside from her stunning floral ensembles, eagle-eyed internet users also noticed a piece of jewellery that Kate Middleton wore as a sweet tribute to her children.

Kate Middleton Necklace

The mother-of-three made sure that she will have her kids close to her heart as she fulfils her royal duties.

During her recent royal engagement, Kate could be seen wearing a necklace that pays tribute to her kids, namely, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

The $1,340 Daniella Draper personalized necklace features a delicate pendant with the Duchess' kids initials. The overall design also includes a trio of stars and a polo-neck jumper.

It is not the first time that Kate wore the said necklace. In January, she was also spotted with the same pendant, which she paired with a Massimo Dutti trench coat, a Zara anima-print skirt, and black boots from Ralph Lauren.

While the Duchess's necklace is a sweet gesture for her kids, it could spark yet another Kate Middleton Meghan Markle feud as it only proves how the Royal Family favors Kate more than her sister-in-law.

Necklace Dilemma

In a revelation from the bombshell biography "Finding Freedom," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the Royal Family scolded the Duchess of Sussex for simply wearing a necklace with her and Harry's initials.

The incident happened back in 2016 when Meghan was still not an official part of the Royal Family. Royal aides called her to warn her about wearing such kind of accessories in public as it would only encourage photographers to keep pursuing such images and headlines about her.

Meghan was reportedly devastated, emotional, and overwhelmed by how her boyfriend's staff would dictate what kind of jewellery she could wear.

Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Feud

If this accounts from "Finding Freedom" is real, then how come the Royal Family would still allow Kate Middleton to use an accessory that would trigger paparazzi shots, just like how they implied to Meghan four years ago.

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge is now a senior member of the British monarchy while at that time, Megha was still an outsider. But with the current media coverage on Kate's sweet tribute necklace," it only proves how unfairly they treat the former "Suits" actress since day one.

Could this spark another source of Kate Middleton Meghan Markle feud? Or will both Duchess let it pass and live their lives miles away from each other?

