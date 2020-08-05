HusbandGoals: Jason Momoa Wife Lisa Bonet Surprised With Epic Car Makeover

We already know that Jason Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, is a super lucky woman for marrying her real-life "Aquaman." But today, the actor once again raised the bars for gentlemen in the "make your woman feel loved" department.

In a recent YouTube video, the 41-year-old actor shared how he went all the way to surprise his beloved wife by restoring her 1965 Ford Mustang, which happened to be her first car.

In the YouTube video entitled "MY WIFE'S FIRST MUSTANG," Momoa shared the entire process that he had to go through putting the vintage car back into perfect condition.

The 7-minute documentation film featured the "Game of Thrones" star's effort of restoring Bonet's prized possession through the help and hard work of professional restoration expert Misha Munoz and Divine 1 Customs from Las Vegas.

Lisa Bonet's Mustang History

Momoa explained that the car was very special to his wife and referred to it as Bonet's first love. Apparently, the actress purchased it when she was just 17-year-old.

"I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Momoa said, referring to his restoration project.

Bonet's Ford Mustang obviously went through a lot, but the rusty vintage ride is still alive and just needed some TLC, which Momoa poured his heart and effort into.

Just by looking at the transformation that the Mustang went through, the project was clearly extensive, and not to mention, expensive, because of the rarity of the Mustang itself.

Momoa and the team had to hunt down some parts and customize the others even before the restoration process begins, to make sure everything will work.

When the project was almost done, Momoa could not help but express how excited he is to see Bonet's reaction to his surprise.

"This is a big dream come true because this was my wife's first car," Momoa said while showing off the car's old photos printed in a polaroid film.

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back -- riding in her first car when she was 17 -- I'm excited to see her face. It's come a long way," he added.

The Big Reveal

After sweaty labor, the team successfully transformed the white 1965 Ford Mustang into a sleek-jet-black-drool-worthy automotive masterpiece.

Momoa excitedly drove the Mustang back to their home and carried Bonet on his back with eyes closed to make the suspense build-up.

Upon opening her eyes, Jason Momoa wife of three years, was lost for words and could not believe the beauty in front of her.

After grasping a moment, Bonet uttered: "Holy cow! That is gorgeous!

"Oh my gosh, it is so beautiful," the mother-of-three said while walking around the car with disbelief.

Bonet expressed her gratitude to Momoa by giving him a big hug and kiss. The couple then hopped into the convertible car with their kids 13-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf to start making new memories with mommy's new bad boy toy.

