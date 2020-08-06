Fit Is In: Hilary Duff and Other Actresses Who Became Drastically Fit During the Lockdown!

The coronavirus global pandemic has, unfortunately, put all our plans on hold after being put on lockdown and quarantine to save ourselves from COVID-19.

Good thing, most of us turned this health crisis into something beneficial and allowed us to focus on ourselves, especially our health.

While some are killing their quarantine boredom by doing TikTok videos, reorganizing homes, and enhancing their cooking skills, others were focused on improving themselves in terms of physical fitness.

Below are some celebrities who used their lockdown free time to be drastically fit and fab while being stuck at home.

Hilary Duff

Recently, the "Lizzie McGuire" star wowed the internet with her amazing body transformation, which she was able to achieve through diet and workout while staying safe at home.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old actress showed off her slimmer body while wearing a two-piece bikini paired with accessories, round sunglasses, and a messy half-bun hairstyle. She also flaunts her tones abs and arms that perfectly fit her newfound slim figure.

Hilary Duff revealed that she was able to achieve her #bodygoals through diet and exercise. While the actress has been "counting (her) macros," her diet coach helped her to stay lean even while falling for bread, chocolates, and wine from time-to-time.

The mother-of-two also acknowledge the struggle to stay consistent with fitness goals while in quarantine but encourages her followers to allot at least 30 minutes for themselves to remain consistent.

Rebel Wilson

In the middle of coronavirus global pandemic hit, the "Pitch Perfect" star vowed to make 2020 her "year of health" as she aims to cut her weight to 75kgs by the end of the year.

"With my 'Year of Health' mission, I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort, and there's constant setbacks - but I'm working hard," Wilson wrote on Instagram.

The 40-year-old actress has been documenting her weight loss journey and has evidently shed tons of weight in just a matter of months.

Ayesha Curry

In May 2020, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry revealed that she lost almost 35 pounds while in quarantine. Two months later, Ayesha Curry vowed to focus on slimming down and giving more time for herself.

"I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me," she wrote on an Instagram post entry last month.

Ayesha explained that while there is no formula for her weight loss, the strategy that worked for her is eating healthy recipes and finding time for herself even if it is just a quick 10-minute workout.

The 31-year-old mother-of-three said that it is now her time to "nurse herself" after spending her 20s having babies and nursing them.

Just last week, Ayesha shared a fitness milestone as the dress she used for her engagement photoshoot nine years ago finally fits her again.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez 2020: Singer Reinventing Self Through a New Show?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles