Kim Kardashian Twitter: 3 Most Controversial Twitter Feud of Kim K -- REVEALED!

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has proven that she is the queen of social media.

The reality star knows how to step up to her A-game in terms of personal branding with the help of Instagram and Twitter.

According to TMZ, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star makes up to $300,000 to $500,000 for a single Instagram post.

On the other hand, Kim K's most powerful platform is her Twitter account, which boasts 66.2 million followers and a whopping 42.8 million average impressions.

It appears that the mother-of-four is glued to her phone since she posts tweets on a daily basis, whether it is about her kids, business, or basically anything under the sun.

Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian's Twitter has also sparked some of her biggest controversies, including feuds with fellow celebrities and personalities.

With that, here are some of the famous people who have experienced a Kim Kardashian Twitter war.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Back in 2016, the socialite shared a nude mirror selfie flaunting her long platinum blonde hair and famous curves alongside the caption: "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL

Former teen actress Chloe Grace Moretz, obviously, was not happy about the post and called out the reality star to point out the "importance" of setting an example for young women.

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than- — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016

"I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies," Moretz tweeted.

Kardashian fired back with a subtle dig at the "Carrie" star for her hypocrisy since she appeared in a Nylon cover with only a leather jacket covering her body.

"Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your Nylon cover is cute boo," she wrote.

Bette Midler

In the same post, broadway actress and four-time Golden Globe winner Bette Midler lashed out at Kim K and criticized her provocative snap.

"Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

Of course, the KKW founder wasted no time and responded by calling Midler a "fake friend," to which the singer-songwriter replied: "Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke."

Sarah Michelle Gellar

When the power couple Kim and Kanye West graced the cover of Vogue in 2014, they were criticized by the public and some celebrities who said that they do not deserve to be on the front page of the fashion bible.

They were even called "disgusting" and labeled as the "epitome of vulgarity." Some even demanded Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to step down.

One of the Hollywood stars who expressed her disappointment with the magazine is "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

As a sign of disapproval, she wrote: "Well ... I guess I'm canceling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me?"

Although Kim Kardashian did not directly reply to the "Scooby Doo" actress, as an act of revenge, she included her on the list of "lovers" and "haters" and sent her a bottle of perfume for Valentine's Day 2018.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter is filled with more controversialy posts, but the three above certainly takes the cake.

