Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Disgraced Forever: Biography ‘Finding Freedom’ Will Not Fix Their Image At All

The past couple of years have been difficult for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Since Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018, the media has been publishing stories that paint the couple in a negative light.

But that is all going to change as a tell-all book due for release on August 11, 2020, is supposedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chance to tell their truth.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family" are excited to finally clear their names after two years of backlash and fake news.

Unfortunately, one royal expert doesn't think that the biography will help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and get sympathy from the public they are expecting.

While fans of the former royal couple are hoping that the biography will improve Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's image, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the release's timing is just wrong.

Since the book is due for a release during a pandemic where people are experiencing so many hardships, the expert believes that the public will not respond to the injustices the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have experienced.

Speaking to Express UK, "The highlighting of what Harry and Meghan perceive as slights by courtiers, or even by William and Kate, are not likely to gain them much sympathy with the public at this desperately difficult time."

He also thinks that Queen Elizabeth II will see this book as a way of the couple whining, and the monarch will be extremely disappointed that her grand-son has "involved himself in such a selfish and ill-timed endeavor."

Since any member of the royal family is not allowed to speak directly to the media, even if they're reputation is at stake, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept mum for the past two years. That made the media raged on and published outrageous stories about them.

"Finding Freedom" is said to be their way of getting their side of the story out.

In the synopsis, the book claims to "go beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the bond."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt "quite aggrieved by the fact that they've never been able to answer their critics."

Nicholl thinks that Archie Harrison's parents weren't able to correct all of the wrong reporting made against them.

But despite the promises of the book, it has been reported that the 39-year-old and the 35-year-old parents-of-one didn't contribute to the making of "Finding Freedom."

Scobie told The Sunday Times, "The book doesn't claim to have any interviews with Harry and Meghan. And nor do we."

In a statement released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team released to USA Today, they claimed that the pair were not interviewed "and did not contribute" to "Finding Freedom."

They further said that the book is only based on the authors' experiences for being part of the royal press corps.

