Step Aside Kylie Jenner: Jordyn Woods Breaks the Internet With Controversial Buns Video

It's only been a day since Kylie Jenner went viral on social media after her surprise cameo appearance at Cardi B's "WAP" music video, but it looks like the trending Jordyn Woods buns video is here to steal her thunder.

On Friday, Kylie's estranged BFF became a trending topic on Twitter after a video of her went viral on both Instagram and Twitter. While a massage video could no way be harmful to her image and career, internet users shared their mixed reactions of her rather unusual clip.

It all started when the 22-year-old model decided to visit a Beverly Hills-based spa to get her lymphatic drainage booty massage. "SKINIC Body & Face Aesthetic" shared Jordyn's experience on social media as she gets her much-needed booty massage.

"It's almost the weekend, and to top off our Friday, we had this sweet beauty today! @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us; we can't wait to see you again," the clinic wrote on their Instagram Story entry.

Along with it is a clip showing Jordyn and her buns in full glory. The "Frst Place" lays face down on a massage table as a therapist working hard, reflexing her butt and legs.

Jordyn relaxes with spa-themed music as she lay down with a tiny white towel barely covering her gear while wearing a skin-toned thong, specially made for the treatment.

According to Medical News Today, a lymphatic drainage treatment is a gentle massage that allows lymph fluids to move around the body to remove waste and toxins from the tissue.

Jordyn shared the same clip on her Instagram story, giving a shout out to the clinic saying:

"This was everything. Thank you @SKINIC," adding a praying hand emoji.

However, the innocent video went viral after The Shade Room Instagram account reposted it on their feed. The so-called "TMZ of Instagram" covered Jordyn's behind with a huge peach emoji, complimenting Jordyn's iconic curves.

"#JordynWoods is showing y'all how she stays summertime fine with her beauty treatments," The Shade Room wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Jordyn Woods Buns Video

Eagle-eyes Twitters users are quick to pick up Jordyn Woods buns video and immediately became a center of discussion and broke the internet, the same way she did when Tristan Thompson rumored to cheat on Khloe Kardashian.

While the majority of the reactions throw thirsty comments on Jordyn's curvy physique, others also pointed out how the model steals the thunder of Kylie Jenner after she went viral for the "WAP" cameo appearance.

"I saw Jordyn Woods' ass today... it's been a good day," one Twitter user wrote.

"No need to wonder why Tristan Thompson was tryna get at Jordyn Woods," another one added.

Meanwhile, others also expressed frustration that Jordyn should have been featured in Cardi B's latest music video instead of her former bestie, Kylie, who received a backlash for her cameo role.





Jordyn Reacts

Upon realizing that she went viral on Twitter on Friday, Jordyn took to Instagram and shared a Tweet screenshot that made her log off her Twitter account.

Apart from the thirst comments, Jordyn also received massive body-shaming comments, just like the one she posted comparing her to a "gorilla exhibit glass."

