Harry Styles Net Worth: One Direction Disband Makes Him $65 Million Richer!

Looks like Harry Styles is doing better even without the band that ignited his fame. Harry Styles net worth reportedly skyrocketed the minute "One Direction" decided to part ways.

In 2010, Harry Styles found himself at the peak of fame after music mogul Simon Cowell handpicked him to be a part of the band One Direction (1D) during an episode of "The X Factor" in 2010. Together with him are other amateur singers, namely Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan.

The group finished third place during the TV competition but has made a career of their own creating hit songs like "What Makes You Beautiful," "Story of My Life," Best Song Ever," "One Thing," and more.

At the height of their fame, "One Direction" also made money through tours like the "Where We Are" tour, which was hailed as the highest-grossing tour by a vocal group for grossing around $300 million.

In 2015, the five equally talented and handsome artists decided to part ways and launch their solo careers. But being out of 1D did not stop Harry Styles, in fact, it worked on his favor as it made him wealthier than he already is.

Solo Career Earnings

According to Simon Boyle of "The Sun," a whopping $65 million was added to Harry Styles net worth in just a matter of three years as a solo artist.

The 26-year-old's company, "Erskine Touring," also boasts a $28.4 million asset, which accounts for Harry's performance earnings. On the other hand, Harry's other company, "HSA Publishing," has a total worth of $4.4 million.

Aside from his earnings as a solo artist, Harry Styles net worth includes other cash in from his other projects like endorsement deals, interview fees, and his role in the 2017 blockbuster "Dunkirk."

These numbers made Harry the riches among his former 1D bandmates. According to reports, Nial has a total net worth of $6 million, Louis has $58.6 million, Liam with $57.3, and soon-to-be daddy Zayn with $47 million.

Harry Styles Net Worth Slowdown

But Boyle predicted the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker could have an income slowdown this year as the coronavirus global pandemic prohibits him from fulfilling music engagements and gigs. The ongoing health crisis also forced Harry to postpone his "Love on Tour" show, set to kick off in September 2020.

Last March 2020, Harry moved the dates of his European leg tour to 2021 as the pandemic continues worldwide. In an Instagram post, Harry announced moving the tour to February 2021.

"Anyone who knows me knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music," Harry wrote alongside a poster of new tour schedules.

"However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority," he added.

Harry encouraged his fans to stay safe at home in the meantime to protect themselves from COVID-19.

"I can't wait to see you out on the road as soon as it's safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness," he added.

READ MORE: Who Is Jake Paul? Facts About the YouTube Star Raided by FBI

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles