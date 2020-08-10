Simon Cowell Sends Public Warning After Bike Accident and Emergency Surgery

Over the weekend, Simon Cowell made headlines after being rushed to the hospital, but it is not what people expect it to be. He did not test positive from COVID-19. Instead, a Simon Cowell accident took place in the courtyard of his Malibu house.

According to reports, the "America's Got Talent" executive producer and judge fell off an electric bicycle and had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency back surgery.

A source told People that the 60-year-old music mogul had to endure a five-hour-long surgery after getting bad injuries from the accident.

"Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery, and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back," the source said.

"He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad, but he's also been told he was lucky," the source added.

Simon Cowell Accident Warning

On Sunday, the notorious AGT judge took to his social media accounts to give his followers a massive warning about riding an electric bike.

In a series of Tweets, which he also posted on Instagram, Simon appears to be warning his followers to use their common sense when using a new bike.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back," Simon wrote.

He also took the opportunity to thank the fans for their kind messages and expressed how grateful he is for the health workers who looked after him.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe, everyone Simon," he added

Missing Simon

Meanwhile, "America's Got Talent" had to proceed with the production with or without Simon. On the day after the Simon Cowell accident, other AGT judges took to Instagram to express how they miss Simon.

In an Instagram post, Sofia Vergara expresses how much they missed the executive producer and wished him well.

"We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!" the 48-year-old "Modern Family" alum wrote, alongside a photo her and the other judges on the set with Simon's seat empty.

Heidi Klum also shared the same photo taken from the Universal Studios stage and said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell," adding a heart and praying hand emoji.

In an Instagram Story entry, the 47-year-old model opened up about Simon Cowell accident and his absence from the show.

"Filming today for America's Got Talent, and I'm here next to Simon's trailer," Klum said in one clip.

"I just wanted to say I miss you, Simon, and get well soon," she added.





