Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian an Ultimatum: ‘Me or Keeping Up With the Kardashians?’

Kanye West's outbursts are still not over, as it turns out, he gave his wife Kim Kardashian an ultimatum.

Last month, Kardashian was spotted having an emotional reunion with her husband after his week-long Twitter outburst.

Since then, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and their kids jetted off to a "tropical paradise" to work on their marriage.

However, Star Magazine reported that the "Jesus Walks" rapper left the beauty mogul "blindsided" by his demands.

According to Star Magazine, Kanye West asked Kim Kardashian, who would she choose, him or "Keeping Up with the Kardashians?"

A source told the publication, "Kanye put his foot down and, in a nutshell, told Kim to choose between him and TV."

"He never wanted to be on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' and thinks it's shallow and pointless."

The Yeezy creator has also been repeating his objections towards the show to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, whom he previously dubbed as Kris Jong-Un.

The source added, "Kim always saw herself as the one in control, and now the roles are reversed. It's a total shock."

They further claimed that Kim Kardashian "can do better" and can handle taking care of the kids on her own.

Though Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage have been full of drama, Gossip Cop debunked the claim that West gave his wife an ultimatum.

A representative for the 39-year-old mom-of-four has also denied Star Magazine's claims.

Additionally, the reality star has shown her full support for West, posting a long Instagram Story asking for comfort and privacy as they maneuver this difficult time.

Kanye West - Is He OK?

Kanye West has been making headlines the past couple of weeks after announcing that he was running for US President.

Besides that, he has also taken to Twitter to discuss personal topics to his millions of followers.

In the most shocking news, the hip-hop star claimed that he has been trying to divorce his wife for two years.

West also said in his South Carolina rally that they once thought about aborting one of their kids, North, to which Kim Kardashian has kept mum about once the story went out.

But things might be getting better for the Kardashian-West household.

In a report by People magazine, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and their kids went to the Dominican Republic to focus on their marriage.

An insider close to the couple revealed to the magazine, "They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."

Kanye West is said to be enjoying "family time," with the insider adding, "He's in a great place and feeling creatively inspired."

After the brood left the Dominican Republic, the Kardashian-West clan touched down in Miami, and as per TMZ, it's not the end of their "make-or-break vacay."

The family is said to have planned some glamping. While it is a family vacation, there's reportedly one thing that they're not allowed to discuss on vacation and that is politics.

