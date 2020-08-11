Celebrity Homes 2020: Home of the Stars That We'd Love to Spend Quarantine

It has been almost eight months since our lives were put on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic. Like the rest of the world, our favorite celebrities are setting a good example by staying safe at home and observing social distancing and quarantine.

The quarantine period has given us a glimpse of some drooling celebrity homes. It's so lavish that we wouldn't mind being locked up in quarantine inside these mansions.

Check out some of the top celebrity homes that somehow became our social media view sine the year 2020 started.

Kylie Jenner

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, a quick tour of the makeup mogul's resort-style mansion. In a TikTok video, Stassie showed off Kylie's stunning living room complete with chandelier and huge television, overlooking the outside cabana pool area.

According to previous reports, Kylie's 15,350 sq Mapleton Drive estate is located alongside the iconic Playboy Mansion. It features seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a huge kitchen.

Stassie also featured Kylie's indoor garage, which boasts the 23-year-old billionaire's drooling car collection, including the $3 million worth white Bugatti Chiron, black Ferrari, cream Rolls Royce, a red Lamborghini, black Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes G-Wagon, and black Ranger Rover.

Jennifer Lopez

Who needs to go outdoors when you have a massive backyard like Jennifer Lopez's.? J.Lo and fiance, Alex Rodriguez's patio give you a total vacation mood as it faces an elegant pool and jacuzzi.

You can also spend the night at the poolside where a lounge with two big screens and an open bar is waiting. No need to worry about kids getting bored as the backyard also features a gigantic trampoline in the yard where they can jump until the daw.

Martha Stewart

Martha Steward does not only cook the best recipe, but she also boasts the most kitchen in town. If you've been exploring your cooking skills during the quarantine, you will surely love Martha's massive kitchen filled with copper cookware, utensils, and tools that are to die for.

Martha started to get hooked in copper cookware during a trip to France in 1962. But nowadays, she only buys her heavy-duty kitchen equipment near home.

Kendall Jenner

Recently, Kendall Jenner gave us a glimpse of her new Los Angeles mansion. The luxurious 6,625-square-foot property has a whopping $8.5million price tag, but what made us drool is her couture fitting room filled with designer clothes.

Based on a new feature to Architectural Digest, the 24-year-old model's closet does not need further any design as it almost looks like a designer showroom complete with Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton items. The gigantic closet's wall also featured all of her magazine covers, which original idea came from her sister, Kim.

Mindy Kalin

Would you mind staying in bed 24/7 when you have Many Kaling's oversized bedrooms with the views of the Pacific Ocean? It features a cozy queen-size bed with a massive living space beside a fireplace. Imagine waking up to this bedroom and sipping a cup of coffee, what a life.

