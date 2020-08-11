Kanye West Bipolar? More Like 'Conveniently Sick," Actor Slams

Kanye West is allegedly faking his own mental illness. Actor D.L. Hughley does not believe West has bipolar disorder and is just using mental illness as a way to do the controversial things he does.

According to the actor, there is no doubt in his mind that Kanye West has some mental health issues, but to be seriously mentally ill, like what his family, especially Kim Kardashian, is saying, is just a convenient excuse.

West, 43, first acknowledged that he has bipolar disorder back in 2018, attributing his mood swings to it. People certainly believed it, since they truly saw him acting extraordinary and erratic, one minute just quiet brooding artist and the next, manically high making weird tweets.

His latest bid to run for the presidency had people baffled. Even his family, or Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan, are offended by the idea. But Kim cut his public humiliation short by claiming his bipolar episodes are getting more serious and that his disorder is to blame for the strange things he has done, he has written, and he has said.

In the virtual event hosted by FanRoom Live host Chanel Omari, Hughley said what he thinks of West. He said, "there is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness,' adding that he believes it is 'a big problem in our community."

However, he does not think his mental health can be used as an excuse all the time whenever he does something controversial. He raised the issue of Kanye West lambasting the name of a historical figure such as Harriet Tubman and said that it could not be attributed to Kanye's "misunderstanding."

Hughley then raised more valid points as he said that it is impossible for West to try and be "disruptor in the political scene and to run his business Yeezy as a billion-dollar company if he has a serious mental disorder.

"He's not so ill that he can't [take] $5 million in the PPP payments," Hughley said in an explanation of his view. "So he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes. And I think he, to me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump. So it would make sense that they're attracted to one another." Hughley added.

Hughley tested positive for COVID-19.

His theory does make sense, but unless there is proper evidence, it will only remain his own perspective.

Just recently, Kanye West has been accused of electoral fraud, with the aid of Donald Trump and his supporters. But Kim Kardashian posted a picture in IG and captioned it with "chillin'"

The backlash that Kanye got because of this accusation cannot be underestimated. There were already calls to boycott not just them but of all the brands associated with Kardashians. Understandable, since the rapper admitted to Forbes editor that he is indeed gunning for the presidency so that votes can be taken from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, people now think he's trying to pull something for Trump.

Maybe she knows she can help Kanye get away from the accusations if she just says he has bipolar disorder.

