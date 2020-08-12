Joaquin Phoenix Net Worth: Did 'Joker' Film Make Him a Billionaire?

Joaquin Phoenix's net worth became the talk of the town after his 2019 movie "Joker" successfully hit the cinemas worldwide.

In 2019, the dark villain film "Joker" became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever after it earned nearly $850 million worldwide in just three weeks since entering theaters.

After it bid goodbye to the big screens, it magnificently brought home a total of $1 billion in gross sales.

Now, people wonder if Todd Phillips' controversial film brought a lot of dollars to make Joaquin Phoenix's net worth to the billion mark.

Did "Joker" Make Phoenix a Billionaire?

From a child T.V. actor to a Hollywood star, Phoenix has transformed into an exceptional actor who showcased his talent with his works, especially in "Joker."

In fact, the film earned him a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama, while the film also scored a Globe award for Best Original Score.

Unfortunately, the recognition did not actually increase his net worth by a significant amount (at least in terms of their net worth).

In a report posted by Variety, the 45-year-old only got $4.5 million for the movie. It is millions lower than what his fellow D.C. movie stars Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie earned for their roles in the movies "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Birds of Prey," respectively.

The actor's earnings added a little percentage to his sizable bank account. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Joaquin Phoenix's net worth is only around $35 million.

Furthermore, Box Office Mojo did not see "Joker" as his most successful film in the domestic market despite reaching the billion mark.

If people were to consider the ticket price inflation, the movies "Signs" and "Gladiator" which featured Phoenix in the early 2000s could have made more money if they were released in the same year as "Joker."

So while Joker may be the defining performance of Joaquin Phoenix's career, it will (statistically) never become his most lucrative film ever.

Joaquin Phoenix' Net Worth Helps Him To Help Others

According to IMDb, Phoenix earned approximately $375,000 in his supporting role in the Marquis de Sade biopic "Quills" and $5 millio for his role in "The Village."

Phoenix also got $1 million for "Signs" and $3.5 million for "Walk the Line."

However, it is worth noting that he shares his wealth with the many organizations he has been supporting for years now, including Amnesty International and the Peace Alliance.

Aside from being an actor, he is also part of the board of directors for The Lunchbox Fund. This non-profit organization provides daily meals to students of township schools located in Soweto, South Africa.

Phoenix is also a vegan and an avid animal rights supporter. In the past years, he appeared in ads for PETA and narrated the 2005 documentary "Earthlings," where he explained the "humankind's total dependence on animals for economic purposes."

Regardless of how much Joaquin Phoenix's net worth currently is, the actor surely knows how to share it with the people.

