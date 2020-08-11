Ellen DeGeneres Gets Bizarre Advice From Howard Stern Amid Toxic Scandal

After receiving a wave backlash for her alleged mean attitude and the toxic work culture in her show, Ellen DeGeneres received an unsolicited advice from Howard Stern.

This year has not been kind to DeGeneres, as she has been facing several criticisms from people calling her out for her fake attitude. Some former and current staff of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" also divulged the toxic environment they experienced with the comedian -- from racism, bullying to sexual harassment.

After the accusations, the 62-year-old controversial host and her show became the subject of an internal investigation.

DeGeneres pledged to take "full responsibility" for the situation, but her colleague, Stern, wanted her to do something else.

In the recent episode of SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show," the 66-year-old radio personality said that he would change his whole image if he were in DeGeneres' shoes.

"I'd go on the air and be a son of a b****," Stern exclaimed, per Us Weekly. "People would come on and [I would] go, 'F*** you.' Just be a p****. So you think I'm a p****? I'm going to show you exactly."

Stern has been a long-time friend of DeGeneres. Although they have had their ups and downs, they managed to reconcile and make amends. Stern even married his wife Beth on DeGeneres' show in 2019.

Although he seems to be defending DeGeneres, Stern once called her out for her attitude and for being a "piece of garbage."

In 2010, he referred to the host as a miserable woman and said, "Ellen DeGeneres is such a jerk. She's such a foul piece of garbage, people who work with her know. She's a tyrant ogre, this whole nice girl image is a lot of horses*** fakery."

DeGeneres' Issues Apology Statement

Before Stern gave her the advice, DeGeneres issued an emotional apology message to the show's staff last month.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she said in the statement, per Variety.

Ellen also said that she could have apologized to the staff in person if the alarming coronavirus pandemic is not present.

Meanwhile, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" executive producers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Mary Connelly also released a statement to Buzzfeed News.

The said statement contains their reaction over the allegations made by current and former employees accusing them of creating a "toxic work environment" based on bullying and fear.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," the joint statement read. "It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

Despite all these issues, Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, recently gave an update about the host during her recent outing and said that she is doing great.

