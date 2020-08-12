Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe Kardashian Once Again? Don't Be Surprised

Thanks to Tristan Thompson, reality star Khloe Kardashian lost a lot of fans.

The NBA player cheated on the 36-year-old multiple times already, and Khloe was definitely deaf when people point out his behavior.

Tristan was already caught cheating back in Cleveland, but Khloe didn't care.

However, Khloe's attitude towards a cheating boyfriend was different when Tristan was caught cheating with her sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

At the time Tristan and Jordyn "kissed," Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, but when True Thompson was born, she immediately broke up with the basketball star.

Tristan's cheating should have been good for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star as she was alone, but she relentlessly bullied Jordyn in the process.

In the end, it resulted in fans losing their sympathy for Khloe, and a lot of people were so turned off by her actions towards a 21-year-old Jordyn at that time.

Back Together

On August 6, 2020, it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together again.

People magazine's source revealed that the couple "are very much together, and Khloe is beyond happy."

Another source said that the two have been living in their little bubble during the Los Angeles lockdown, and revealed that "Khloe enjoys it."

Because of multiple reports confirming the two reconciling, a lot of people are ready to say "I told you so" once more.

Some Fans Feel Sorry for Her

A recent thread in Reddit revealed that there are different opinions when it comes to Khloe.

They feel sorry for Khloe, who has been obsessed with going under the knife multiple times that she looks so unrecognizable. Fans say that they're doing it because she's sad because she's trying too hard to be different.

Since her divorce to Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian has also been losing a lot of weight. Perhaps the comments on her social media pictures forced her to have such drastic plastic surgery procedures done to her body.

While fans feel sorry for what Khloe Kardashian is physically doing to herself with plastic surgery, they won't feel bad for her when it comes to her boyfriend.

"I Told You So"

There were many opinions when Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe, but people were very vocal about how they feel when he cheats on her once again.

According to a commenter on Reddit, "He already cheated twice, so at this point, I feel that regardless how much he changes or improves to 'redeem' himself, she already mad dumb if she's going to get another kid from him or try to make the 'relationship' work again."

More Drama = High Ratings?

One Reddit user pointed out how the Good American creator deals with major drama daily as if she was addicted to drama.

"I think Khloe might be addicted to drama, which is why she wants to have another baby with Tristan."

They also mentioned how Khloe Kardashian wanted another baby with Tristan because it would boost "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ratings, as well as once Tristan Thompson cheats on her again, the show would get even higher ratings.

"It's a win-win for her," the Reddit user said.

