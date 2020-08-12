Kim Kardashian Plastic Surgery: Surgeon Believes Reality Star When She Said She Didn't Go Under the Knife for Her Face

Despite the obvious shift in her appearance every time, a plastic surgeon believes Kim Kardashian didn't get plastic surgery on her face.

Plastic surgery rumors circulating about the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been a debatable topic.

Since they rose to fame, only one sister admitted that she went under the knife, and that's the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner say that the shift in their looks is all thanks to tricks of photography, good makeup, and their famous genes.

Fans certainly don't believe that, as it is really obvious that each one of them had plastic surgery done, especially Kim Kardashian, to get her signature look.

The mom-of-four has always denied having parts of her done, even undergoing an x-ray for one of the episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to show that she doesn't have any butt implants - but just a famously curvy butt. T

hough the fans have been proven that there are no butt implants, they continue to look closely at Kim Kardashian's appearance for any signs of plastic surgery. According to some fans, they allege that the KKW Beauty mogul even had her ribs removed just to get that small waist that everybody's obsessed with.

However, that rumor probably hit a nerve on Kardashian, as she hit back at the gossip and claimed she would never do anything ridiculous such as that. She also didn't even know if there was a procedure for that.

Even without plastic surgery, they still believe that Kim Kardashian got fillers.

While there are so many reasons to be skeptical of claims made by stars regarding their habits and beauty routines, one plastic surgeon reveals that he thinks Kardashian didn't get any surgery done on her face.

TikTok extraordinaire and celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Barett examined a before and after photo of the SKIMS creator for any sign for face surgery. According to him, Kardashian only got fillers such as Botox, which helped tightened her face.

He explained that what the reality star had done was non-surgical procedures that would change her appearance.

However, it's still hard to tell because the doctor was basing everything on the pictures - pictures that are sure to be digitally altered with heavy photo filters by professionals.

Aside from photo filters, Kim Kardashian, together with the rest of the clan, is so skilled with using makeup to the fullest.

Each Kardashian-Jenner's faces are altered when they sport heavy makeup, making them nearly unrecognizable.

Recently, on Kylie Jenner's birthday, the lip kit queen was slammed for "not looking human anymore."

Kim Kardashian posted a throwback picture of her and Kylie on Instagram as her birthday greeting. Still, many were quick to comment on how different the former self-made billionaire looks.

"Look when y'all had your old faces! You looked human! How awesome!"

Another one said, "They look like kind of human before."

Another laughed and said, "Back when you both had different faces LOL."

