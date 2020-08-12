Prince Charles Again? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bought New Mansion Using Royal's Funds

The news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have a house of their own in Santa Barbara wowed many at first. It hints that things are going well for them - that they now have the funds to buy a house of their own.

It turns out that Prince Charles, Prince Harry's dad, reportedly provided funds to the couple for this purchase. This naturally raised some eyebrows, more so when the UK public remember that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still owe the British taxpayers around £2.4m for their Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan are currently paying £18,000 a month for the renovations they had done on Frogmore College when they were still back in the UK. It is also alleged that they owe the Sussex Royal Foundation £200,000.

It is therefore not surprising that their £8 million secret Santa Barabara house purchase is presently under scrutiny. Why buy when they could pay off their debts first? Has Prince Charles truly helped secure this property by giving them some funds? These are just some of the questions the Brits are determined to answer.

As earlier reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already living in their new home since early July, unbeknownst to the public. their neighbors in this gated community include Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. This is all well and no problem, but the idea that once more, they spent not their own money to get it is pissing some. This is also why many are so interested in finding out exactly the price of this home. For a while, it was undisclosed. But it eventually was, given the public clamor for it.

According to Royal expert Ingrid Seward, it is reasonable for people to ask about the price. She said it's natural, at this moment. "'I think people at this moment of time when Meghan and Harry do anything to do with money, it isn't going to be looked at very favorably." she said. "People will not like what they do when it involves a lot of money," she added.

Royal insiders believe that it is impossible that the two did not get some financial help from Prince Charles. A source said that the father is just keen to do so, as he is devoted to both sides, regardless if Prince Harry is no longer in the UK. If there is a chance for him to help, even if he puts his hand down on his pocket, he would.

At present, Clarence House is just letting the rumors go on, as it refuses to comment.

This is not the first time. Back in January, when the exit was just announced, there were already reports that Prince Charles is willing to support the two in their quest for financial independence by giving them money, ironically. According to Bazaar.com's Royal editor and one of the writers if "Finding Freedom," private financial support will be given still to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, regardless of their plans outside of their senior roles. Maybe this is still part of his private assistance.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles