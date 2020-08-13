Who is Sarah Cooper? Things To Know About The Trump TikTok Impersonator Turned Netflix Star

When comedians impersonate a politician, there's a huge chance that they will be under fire for "disrespecting" a public official. But it is the opposite in the case of TikTok star, Sarah Cooper, as impersonating President Donald Trump lead her to land a Netflix comedy show.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that the woman who became famous for turning Trump's comments into viral TikTok videos is getting her show called "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine."

Netflix describes the show as "a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects."

The 42-year-old internet sensation will be joined by a "fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches, and more shenanigans."

The Sarah Cooper Netflix special, directed by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph, will be out in the Fall of 2020.

On the same day, Cooper confirmed the good news in a Twitter post saying: "It's true! I'm getting a Netflix special! And I couldn't have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH."

Cooper's rose to fame started in April 2020 when her satirical lip-sync impression of President Trump went viral on TikTok. Since then, her social media platforms also blew up, starting with TikTok, which now has 580k followers, 2.1 million on Twitter, 815k on Instagram, nearly 300k followers on Facebook, and a YouTube channel with 282k subscriber.

Her impersonation was so good that it caught the attention of high-profile celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, and Cher.

While Cooper is now famous for her Trump impersonation clips, the comedian is more than just a TikTok sensation. Below are some interesting facts about the impressionist turned Netflix star.

Sarah Cooper is Legit Writer

Cooper is not a newbie to current events and satirical comedy. Before her viral videos, she worked as a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot "Old News."

She is also the author behind the best-selling books, "100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings" and "How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings."

Based on her official website, Cooper's career in comedy started when she worked for companies like Yahoo! And Google.

Aside from her upcoming Netflix show, Cooper is set to write a spin on Dale Carnegie's book for Audible Originals, with a modern and comedic twist.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Cooper revealed that she hopes to expand her talent to TV shows as she is currently writing and pitching an original series about an overly confident boss who fails most of the time.

Trump Blocked Her on Twitter

Years before Sarah Cooper's TikTok impersonation went viral; President Trump already blocked her on Twitter. Her Twitter profile boasts that she is #BlockedByTrump but did not elaborate on why.

She Guest Host a Popular Talk Show

Just recently, Sarah Cooper acted as guest host for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and described herself as the reason grandfathers downloaded TikTok.

During her monologue, she also threw shot on Trump, saying that without an "emotional president," she will not enjoy the fame she has now.

READ MORE: Joey King, Jacob Elordi & More: 4 Celebrity Exes Prove They Can Work Together After Breakup

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles