Brian Austin Green Reveals BITTER Truth On Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly PDA Overload

Seeing your ex posting sweet pictures of her new beau is just heartbreaking and annoying at the same time - this is what Brian Austin Green thinks of, looking at all of these sexy Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictures all over social media.

The highly-publicized split between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox has been played out in every detail in the media ever since news broke. This is also thanks to Green's openness to discussing the topic and issues surrounding his personal life on his podcast.

However, an unnamed friend has currently claimed that Green is "annoyed" by the fact that his ex-wife has moved on so quickly and publicly after their split.

The source spoke to People Magazine and revealed, "Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly."

They revealed that Brian Austin Green thinks it's highly disrespectful for her sexy ex-wife Megan Fox to post a bunch of PDA overload pictures all over the internet, as they are still officially and legally married.

"He doesn't understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren't divorced yet."

The 47-year-old dad is also reportedly hurt that Megan Fox has moved on so quickly and publicly.

"Megan was always very private, so Brian just doesn't get what changed."

Fox and Green share three kids together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

A few hours after Megan Fox posted a sexy picture on Instagram with Machine Gun Kelly,

Fox captioned the photo, "Achingly beautiful boy... My heart is yours."

A few hours later, king of comeback Brian Austin Green mocked his ex-wife's Instagram post by posting a gallery of pictures of his son Kaissus, 18, and the three kids he shares with Fox.

Green captioned the post, "Achingly beautiful boys... My heart is yours."

Brian Austin Green was previously asked how he found out his estranged wife was dating her new beau.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, he responded, "I found out in my own way. And that's as much detail as I'll give you on that one. I didn't read about it or anything like that."

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green continue to co-parent their kids, and it's going "as well as it can."

"There's no rule book to it. There's no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We're learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."

Their family's new dynamic has also meant being realistic about how their kids will be experiencing.

Green explained that it's up to the parents to give realistic views for the kids on how separations and divorce will affect the kids, saying, "Whether it's a really negative experience for them or it's okay, and they feel safe in it, and they feel loved."

Explaining to his kids what happened to their marriage, he said, "Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just being different. It's not bad, and it's just different."

