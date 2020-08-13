Selena Gomez Kitchen DISASTER: Singer is a FIRE Hazard on 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez will soon be adding "chef" to her resumé, thanks to her new show on HBO Max, "Selena + Chef."

But it might take a while before the popstar can actually be called a chef.

We all know that Selena Gomez is a talented actress and singer, but nobody knew that she could cook or even wants to learn how to cook.

In her kitchen, the 28-year-old embraces the struggles and joy of learning to cook.

The first trailer for Selena Gomez's new at-home cooking show "Selena + Chef" dropped on August 5. It will be a 10-part series that drops today, August 13, 2020, on HBO Max.

The trailer starts with the "Lose You to Love Me" singer said, "I really love to eat, but I'm not the best cook."

"Selena + Chef" then shows a couple of kitchen disasters, including one time she served her grandparents and friends raw cheese souffle.

One friend took a bite and said, "It's not done," to which the pop star responded after investigating, "That's not done."

In another kitchen disaster, Selena Gomez tried to cook a fish, and the dish suddenly started a fire in the oven.

Her pal opened the door and screamed, "This is on fire!"

One funny moment shown on the trailer was when the former Disney child star started gagging as she tried to cut an octopus.

"Selena + Chef" promises some homemade cooking but with gourmet meals during the coronavirus quarantine.

Each episode will feature ten master chefs including, Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tanya Holland.

It is filmed inside her $4.9 million home in Encino, California.

Exciting Month for Selena Gomez

August is an excellent month for Selena Gomez, as she has also shared a short clip of her new film, "This Is The Year."

The best part is that she stars alongside "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star, David Henrie.

She and the 31-year-old have worked together as executive producer on the upcoming movie.

In an Instagram post this week, Selena shared her excitement over her new project and even dropped a teaser trailer on her official YouTube page.

"This Is the Year" is about a geeky high school senior and his best friends who go on a road trip together to watch their favorite band perform at a festival, in a final try to win "the girl of his dreams."

Besides the movie, Selena Gomez is featured in K-pop band Blackpink's newest untitled track, which is set for an August 28, 2020 release.

After weeks of teasing a "surprise feature," the Korean girl band confirmed that Selena Gomez would appear in their upcoming single following their record-breaking come-back song, "How You Like That."

Blackpink's song with Selena Gomez is their second collaboration this year, following a duet with Lady Gaga for her song "Sour Candy" on her latest album, "Chromatica."

Selena posted the good news on her Instagram and expressed how she is so excited.

READ MORE:'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Creators Left; Netflix Broke Its Promises!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles