Drake Bell Ex Accuses Him of Physical Abuse; Actor Says 'Foul!'

Drake Bell's ex is accusing him of hurting her physically when they were still a couple. However, the actor adamantly denies these accusations, even hitting back by saying these allegations are quite offensive and defamatory.

Drake Bell's ex, Melissa Lingafelt, recently posted a Tiktok video- not of her doing some trendy dance, or lip-synching, but to accuse the singer of physical abuse.

The former "Nickelodeon" star quickly denied the accusations. Other known figures accused of the same usually keep mum for a while, hoping for the issue to die down, but on Bell's part, he addressed the uncertainty quickly.

"I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video," the former Nickelodeon star said in a statement to our sister site, Variety.

He said that the most they have done when ending their relationship were call each other horrible names, which he said is quite normal for couples falling out. But that is it, and no physical altercations take place.

He even revealed that his ex Melissa reached out to him back in 2019 for a favor. If she has been abused, why should she call up her abuser? This boggles Drake's mind.

"Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did)," he said.

Drake Bell then said he is not sure if Melissa's actions are just a quest for more money or a quest to get people's attention. Regardless, Bell is adamant that Melissa's statements are wrong. He is also determined not to take all the offensive comments about him sitting down.

"I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged, and I am reviewing my legal options" he put out.

Theirs is a relationship that is said to have turned sour. Sadly, their dating period is not even that short. They dated for about two years since 2006 before calling it quits. It's quite surprising that such allegations are coming out now.

Apart from TikTok, Melissa had gone to her Instagram to claim that the has in her possession, photos, that her allegations about the actor's abuse are true.

Melissa, who was the first runner up at Miss Teen USA, said she decided to share her experience so that others would feel compelled to do the same.

In her video, Lingafelt claimed that she was just 16 when she dated Drake. For the first year, where she moved in with him, everything can be considered well and dandy. However, a year later, the verbal abuse started. The verbal abuse was the worst kind, too. Ultimately, the abuse became physical.

Lingafelt said she does not care if people do not believe her. She knows it's her life and something she went through, so she doe snot needs anyone's validation. She said that lately, she realized that all women go through some form of abuse.

At the height of the physical abuse- she was being hit, thrown, and dragged down the stairs, where her face hit every step. She said she has photo evidence.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Kitchen DISASTER: Singer is a FIRE Hazard on 'Selena + Chef'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles