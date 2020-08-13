Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Drop Major Baby News in 'Wild' Fashion [WATCH]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family has been blessed with another baby, and they took the announcement to the next level.

While most celebrities choose to announce their pregnancies through their social media accounts, the Legend couple decided to surprise their followers by debuting Chrissy's baby bump through a music video.

On Thursday, John marked his comeback with the "Wild" music video. While it seemed like the usual clip to his fans, it featured his wife and her baby bump, confirming that she is pregnant with their third child.

In the video, the 34-year-old model played with John and their two kids, Luna (4) and Miles (2), and stood at the shore. Before the song ended, the camera zoomed in to "The Voice" judge who hugged Chrissy from behind.

At the 3:21 mark, Chrissy cradled her baby bump as the camera focused on her..

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Vevo dropped a hint about the pregnancy announcement soon after the release of the music video.

It shared the music video link alongside the caption, ".@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us "Wild" in the heartfelt visuals for John's latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!"

When their fans and followers started to speculate about the pregnancy, Chrissy simply replied with a smiling-heart emoji on Twitter.

The surprising baby news came one year after Chrissy clarified on Instagram that she wanted to wait a few years before attempting to expand her family since they are "exhausting."

"I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot," the Utah native exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. "I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them."

She also took the chance to express how grateful she is to have John as her loving husband. Per Chrissy, the singer holds her belly at night and sings to it.

"I'm really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I've heard, so I've been scared and don't let that happen to me! But it hasn't and it's really good," she went on.

Fans Congratulated John, Chrissy!

As of the writing, the official music video already has 100,000 views, even when though it only premiered hours ago. Fans also sent them their best wishes as the couple starts a new journey.

One fan wrote, "Only John would dedicate a music video celebrating his love for Chrissy and revealing that they're expecting! Congrats, you two!!"

"OMG am I the only one that noticed our girl is PREGNANT, baby number 3 yassssss!!????!" another fan commented.

Meanwhile, supporters also showed appreciation for Legend's decision to feature his wife on the music video instead of another woman.

"I absolutely love that Chrissy is in your video and not a random woman. You two are serious couple goals!" one fan expressed.

The Legend family is about to welcome another angel soon, and people can expect crazier and happier stories about them.

READ MORE: Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin's Daughter, Drops Bombshell News 5 Months After Marriage

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles