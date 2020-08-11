Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin's Daughter, Drops Bombshell News 5 Months After Marriage

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 remains a positively memorable one for Bindi Irwin. In fact, she recently shared a good news to her fans and followers.

Five months after she married Chandler Powell in March in the gardens of Australia Zoo in Queensland, Bindi revealed that she is now expecting their first child together

The 22-year-old soon-to-be mother unveiled the pregnancy news to her 3.6 million followers through her official Instagram page.

She shared a photo of them holding a "baby wildlife uniform" alongside the caption: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Irwin has only reached her first trimester, but she shared it to her fans already since she wanted them all to be part of their journey.

The post, which now has over a million likes, got showered with good luck messages from their friends and fans.

"Bindi!!!! I am so so happy for you both. pregnancy has been the most special chapter in our lives so far and I am just so excited to watch your journey! Congratulations," Lindsay Arnold of "Dancing With The Stars Pro" said.

On the other hand, Australian comedian Rove Mcmanus wrote: "You two just keep spreading joy right when we need it. This will no doubt be the perfect union of two of the most positive, inspiring, decent and caring people on the planet. I can't wait to meet the little one and swap khakis together."

He also congratulated them and wished them the best through her pregnancy journey.

Meanwhile, Bindi's mother, Terri, welcomed it on Twitter and said she was "over the moon" at the couple's news.

"This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart," she exclaimed. "While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud," Terri added.

Of course, the mother-to-be's partner also supported her and unveiled the baby news with a statement on Twitter.

"We're going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life," Chandler said.

He also expressed his excitement of embarking on the new adventure with Bindi before calling his "gorgeous wife" the most amazing mother.

Bindi follows the footsteps of her late father who was a passionate conservationist. Steve Irwin, known as "the Crocodile Hunter," died after a stingray barb went through his chest during the filming of a documentary in 2006.

Bindi Irwin has been capturing hearts all over the globe since she first appeared on TV at the young age of 2 alongside her late father.

She then landed her own show, "Bindi the Jungle Girl," in 2007. At the same time, she debuted as a singer and started conquering the stage since then.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Delivers MAJOR Baby News Amid Pandemic

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles