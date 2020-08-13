Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Santa Barbara Mansion: 6 Mind-Boggling Facts That Scream Luxury!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly dropped a $9.5m mortgage to buy $14.7m Santa Barbara in the middle of a pandemic. Naturally, people would want to see what this property has to offer.

Regardless of the backlash the two are presently facing because of the revelation that they bought a massively expensive property, people cannot help but wish to see what's inside. Irrespective of their debts to the UK people, their lack of stable employment, and the present COVID-19 pandemic, it is not an exaggeration to say people want to know what kind of property this is. They want to know if the massive price is even worth it. Below are some mind-blogging details of this new house:

1. It's massive and expensive.

It is 14,563-sqft home, feturing nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. This is only the interior of the house. Outside is a sweeping and lovely landscape perfect for kids to play in.

2. It's formerly known as "The Chateau."

By the name alone, one can assume old luxury. It is said that the seller could be the Russian tycoon Sergey Grishin.

Grisin reportedly bought the mansion for around $25 million back in 2009, although it was valued and marketed at higher than that. The original seller had ti pegged at $34 million but accepted a loss to make a sale to the tycoon.

Grisin is also known to be the Scarface mansion owner that had an appearance on the 1983 Al Pacino movie. He sold this other Californian estate for $12 million in 2015.

3. It has everything Baby Archie can grow up happy and healthy.

It is certainly not just a house, Thee entrance to the property opens first to a wide lane paved with hand-cut Santa Barbara stone. It then leads to another grand archway comprised of trees, as reported by Zillow.

The estate has massive lawns that look unending, tiered rose gardens, and really tall Italian cypress trees, olive trees, and lavender.

The estate also boasts of a children's cottage, a pool, a tennis court, and a tea house

Suffice to say, Baby Archie would not be problematizing issues of space in this house. He's also going to be in close contact with nature regardless of the lockdown or quarantine measures that people are advised to take.

4. This could be something Meghan Markle's mom and all her friends would love to visit

As mentioned, it features nine rooms. Given how small their family is, there is certainly an excess of bedrooms. But Meghan Markle's mom would surely visit them, and so would her friends. Doria has already been to the house, TMZ reports, given that she sometimes takes care of Baby Archie.

5. It has all the modern technologies a house will benefit from

According to Zillow, this mansion has been technologically updated. It now has the latest Lutron lighting systems and it has Creston. And, it has iPad Control!

Not to mention, the house is located within just a two-hour drive from downtown Los Angeles, where most of Meghan MRkler's friends are. If she one day starts working on her Hollywood career one more, it'll be a relatively easy commute.

6. It's expensive BUT people are not sure if they truly could afford it

The house has a mortgage of $40,0000 a month or $480,000 a year. The paying scheme spans 30 years. It means Baby Archie would have to turn 30 first before the house is truly theirs.

People think $40,000 is annoying given their present situation. Megxit happened in the middle of the pandemic, so even as they were welcomed in LA, both hardly had a stable job. Moreover, they still own the British $3.1 million for the renovations done on Frogmore Cottage.

As been reported, there are speculations that Prince Charles is sharing in the massive bilk. He would, despite Megxit, because he has great love for Prince Harry, as much as he loves Prince William.

