Victoria Beckham’s Photoshop Fail EXPOSED by Son’s Fiancee Nicola Peltz!

Victoria Beckham found herself trolled by Instagram users after her rather poor editing skills were exposed.

The former "Spice Girl" member is in Greece together with the newly engaged couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

While on their vacation, the singer-turned-fashion designer could not help but gush over her son and future daughter-in-law as she took a sweet photo of the two in front of a picture-perfect sunset.

In her recent Instagram post, the 21-year-old Beckham was sporting a laid back outfit with a black shirt, beige pants, and slides as he kissed "The Last Airbender" actress on the cheeks, who was wearing a floral long-sleeve dress.

"The sweetest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress!" Victoria captioned the photo.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old Nicola also posted an almost similar photo, but the only difference is the background.

In Nicola Peltz' Instagram post, the lovebirds were standing in a stone courtyard with two others seen in the far background behind them.

Eagle-eyed fans flocked to the Posh Spice's comment section as they noticed the near-identical photo of the two.

"Lol I can't be the only one to notice it's photoshopped though," one user asked.

Meanwhile, another fan called out the mother-of-four's poor editing skills: "Why did you put them on the beach like this? The photoshop is rough."

Meanwhile, another troll sarcastically responded: "Nice photoshop."

Nicola Peltz Sparked Pregnancy Rumors

Aside from the photoshop fail between Peltz and Beckham's photo, the post also sparked rumors that the "Youth of Oregon" actress is pregnant.

With her caption "Baby B," some of her followers were convinced that the pair is low-key making an announcement.

"Does this mean you're pregnant?" one fan asked.

Meanwhile, others concluded that Peltz was really pregnant and greeted the couple with congratulatory remarks.

"The baby is gonna grow up to be a whole model," one fan said.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Engaged!

Last July, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a series of photos of his proposal to the actress.

"Can't imagine a life without your baby. You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back," the British model and amateur photographer wrote.

It was obvious that Nicola Peltz was overwhelmed by the exciting news, as she responded: "I'm so in love with you my heart's going to explode."

Victoria also expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the two and mentioned that it was "the most exciting news" and she could not be happier as the couple starts the next chapter of their lives.

On the other hand, WP Diamonds' president and diamond expert, Andrew Brown, told People that Nicola's massive ring is a "5-carat emerald-cut diamond on a simple, thin band." It is estimated to cost around $126,126 to $151,351.

