Kylie Jenner Called Out For Snubbing Small Time Designers

Kylie Jenner might have celebrated her 23rd birthday, but it is not an excuse for her to be exempted from yet another controversy. On Kylie's special day, a fashion designer called her out for allegedly snubbing small-time designers on her OOTD posts.

On Monday, the "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe took to Instagram and marked her birthday with a series of sultry pics. In the photos, Kylie poses at the bottom of a staircase while wearing a skimpy bedazzled Balmain dress, which she described as "the most perfect birthday dress."

In the caption, Kylie tagged the designer Olivier Rousteing and thanked him for the stunning dress.

While Kylie Jenner's post earned massive birthday greetings, heart-eye emojis, and millions of likes, fashion designer Michael Costello could not help but comment on why the birthday girl would only credit big names in the fashion industry and always choose to ignore the not-so-popular ones.

Costello highlighted Kylie's failure to give all designers credit and only choose who to give a shout out in her social media accounts with a massive following.

"Thank you, Oliver, for the perfect bday dress. And thank you to the no-name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won't tag, mention or @ . . . Unless it's paid," Costello wrote in the comment section.

The 37-year-old former "Project Runway" star made it clear that his outburst had nothing to do with his brand as Kylie also wear one of his designs once a year, but only gets lucky if he gets a decent photo to post.

The designer also clarified that he has nothing against Kylie's glam team, who he thinks could not wait to unfollow him and "drag him for filth" after reading the said comment.

"But it's sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous, popular women and they only tag the major high-end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones ... why not tag at least one? Not all the time, but maybe once in a while," Costello added.

It is not the first time that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was slammed for not giving credits to designers. Just recently, Kylie Jenner was also accused of refusing to credit black-owned label Loundbrand Studios, which she publicly denied.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post on his Instagram account, the designer explained that he is tired of "privileged celebrities and influencers" who never paid for designer pieces and expects the whole team to drop other projects to make a last-minute piece for them.

"The best part? These celebs and influencers don't even wear the piece, tag, credit, or mention the designer," Costello wrote.

He added that talented small-time designers also deserve recognition even if they are not huge brands who could pay for exposure.

As of writing, Kylie Jenner or any from her camp has yet to comment on this new issue.

