Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Breaking Up Soon; They Both Want Space?

The coronavirus lockdown and quarantine orders have definitely broken or scratched a few relationships, including Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

In Touch reported that the couple is hitting the pause button in their relationship and will be "taking some time apart."

The "Señorita" hitmakers have been inseparable since they started dating last year. The past few months, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, were self-isolating at the latter's home because of the pandemic.

An insider said to In Touch, "The original plan was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him, but they decided they needed to take a break from each other."

The insider assured that Shawn and Camila didn't break up and are still very much together, adding, "Despite their busy careers, they've spent much of the past year together."

"They were in love and were best friends - they still are. They still talk and love each other."

The insider further revealed, "The past year was a whirlwind for them, and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, and they just realized they need some time apart."

Each musician is said to be working on their respective new albums and that they need the space to "grow individually."

In May, the Cuban native posted a cute picture of herself with her boyfriend, and her two dogssnuggled up on her couch. The former Fifth Harmony star captioned the pic with a red heart emoji.

For the "Stitches" hitmaker's part, his last post about her babe dates back a bit further, but nonetheless, it was genuine.

"I admire you so much, you unbelievable human being," Shawn wrote after winning an American Music Award for "Señorita." "Thank you for being you."

Over the years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sparked dating rumors on several occasions, but it wasn't until July 2019 that they made their romance public.

But their romance didn't go without any controversies. Some fans believe that the two entertainers are just spicing it up for the cameras. They think that Shawn and Camila are only using each other for publicity since many people have been shipping them since the beginning.

In the past few months, there have also been rumors that the two singers have broken up, but time and time again, it was all debunked.

During the Grammy's, Shawn arrived on the red carpet without Camila by his side, as the "Crying In The Club" musician walked the red carpet with her dad.

Fans suddenly started speculating that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had broken up.

But rumors of their breakup soon decreased because they were pictured holding hands together.

But Camila may be tired of all the rumors surrounding her because, in July, she revealed that she's too busy to waste time on social media.

She shared a long list of all the activities she has done since she last posted in July, including "meditating, finding stillness on these crazy times, reading, watching cooking shows," and many more.

She also took guitar and piano lessons, and wrote songs, made ideas, and listened to music.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Fresh Start After Cheating: House Hunting?!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles