Amy Schumer Traumatized, Swears Off Second IVF Pregnancy

Everyone knows how hard it is to deliver a baby. But now that Amy Schumer has experienced it firsthand, she's allegedly swearing off having a baby. She's positive she does not want to go through that once more so she's taking precautions.

In an upcoming appearance on "Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the comedian shared that she will never be the one to deliver despite having discussions of a second child. In other words, pregnancy again is simply out of the question.

Schumer has a 1-year-old son named Gene, with her husband, Chris Fletcher.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," Schumer said in a sneak peek of the newest episode, which will air Sunday, Aug. 16. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

This does not mean she's erasing all talks of having another baby. Having a baby and delivering one these days can be different altogether.

Schumer has always been transparent about her struggles to conceive hence the IVF. That she was able to weather one and now has precious Gene in her life is already a miracle enough. Between the difficulties of being pregnant and the health scares she has revolved around being pregnant, she now has ruled out being pregnant again.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," explained Schumer. "We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

She might change her mind or not. What is more important is the present.

At present, she is basking on the glow of being a new mom. Even though she had a hard time delivering her baby, so much that she does not want to get pregnant once more, she views motherhood as a very beautiful thing.

"Life is so much more beautiful," she raved. "He's the best thing in my life."

The comedian actress is not only open about her struggles with pregnancy, but she was also quite transparent about her journey when she was carrying Gene on her belly. Schumer's pregnancy struggles were also documented in the series" Expecting Amy" on HBO Max. It shows how the "I Feel Pretty" star pushed on all the struggles of carrying her son.

Complicating her pregnancy was her different ailments. She had a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant. It was quite debilitating.

But it was worth it, in the end, it seems since the actress is truly happy.

She quite forgets all the pain she went through, too, as she enjoys having Gene in her life. Earlier this year, she announced that she and her husband had to change the kid's name. In her true comedic way, she revealed why.

"Do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" Schumer shared to her listeners on her podcast. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son' Genital.'"

Of course, no mom would want her child growing up subjected to ridicule.

