Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Warned About New Home: 'Beware of Oprah!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked another "Megxit" milestone after moving into their new home in Santa Barbara.

According to reports, the sprawling Montecito mansion was initially listed for $16.9 million, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were only able to score it for $14.6 million.

The 18,671 square-foot mansion boasts tons of amenities that suit a royal couple like Prince Harry and Meghan. Aside from the nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom, the house has its own library, spa, wet and dry saunas, a gym, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar, and a five-car garage. It also features a massive garden, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage, and a pool.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to buy the property through their long-term business manager, Andrew Meyer.

While the mansion is said to be Prince Harry and Meghan's "ever after home," the former owner and designer of the Montecito mansion gave the couple a massive warning on the dangers of their new home.

In an interview with the "Daily Mail," Terry Cunningham opens up about the California mansion, which he and wife Randi built for four years and called "The Chateau of Riven Rock."

What's Inside the Lavish Mansion?

According to the 61-year-old multi-millionaire businessman, they bought the property and 1999 and designed it for entertainment. He said they fell in love with the hillside location the minute they saw it.

'It's a wonderful place to have lots of family around, and it gave the kids memories they still talk about to this day," Cunningham said.

He added that the private home with indoor-outdoor style in the majestic property is meant to be enjoyed y lots of people.

Mr. Cunningham paid particular attention to putting a "scent" to the mansion's wine cellar by using extra-thick plywoods to prevent the floorboards from squeaking. He also shares the different heating and ventilation system, which is built to sense fog rolling in from the ocean.

But aside from the technologically-advanced mansion. Mr. Cunningham gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some warnings to watch out for in the house.

First Warning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known for taking their privacy seriously; it is one of the reasons why they quit the royal life and be away from the spotlight. Mr. Cunningham warned that living in the mansion might disturb their peace, especially once their good friend, Oprah Winfrey throws a party.

He recalled how the famous talk show host hosted a party in 2004 to celebrate her 50th birthday.

"Oprah's 50th birthday party was on the next-door neighbor's property, and that was fun because we got to listen to Stevie Wonder play live. That was kind of cool," Mr. Cunningham said.

Second Warning

The mansion's former owner and designer also warned the Sussexes about the dangers of a massive mudslide that could hit the property.

He said that in 2018, a devastating mudslide hit the place, triggered by heavy rains saturating the hills ravaging by wildfires.

"We sure as hell didn't think about it [the mudslides] when we were building, but certainly it's something I would be thinking about now," he said.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Pride: Prince Harry Follows Footsteps, Makes Netflix Debut!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles