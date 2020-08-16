Johnny Depp Lost? Amber Heard Receives Good News Amid Legal Troubles

Johnny Depp's fans have been filing and signing up petitions to kick Amber Heard out of the DC Extended Universe, particularly from "Aquaman."

In February 2020, a fan launched a petition on change.org in pursuit of removing Amber from the upcoming sequel of the superhero movie "Aquaman."

Jeanne Larson, a change.org user, started the movement "Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2" and addressed it to the Senior Vice President of Publicity and Communications of DC Warner Bros., Courtney Simmons, and DC Entertainment.

Warner Bros. Has No Plans Removing Amber Heard

Although they already scored hundreds of thousands of signatures, it seems like Warner Bros. refused to hear them out.

According to We Got This Covered's tipster Mikey Sutton, Warner Bros. does not have any plan to remove the controversial actress from the blockbuster film despite her worsening publicity.

With that said, Heard will still play Mera's role in "Aquaman" even though she is still in the middle of a legal battle against Depp.

Furthermore, Warner Bros. still sent her birthday wishes earlier this year through the official Twitter page of the "Aquaman" film @aquamanmovie.

They honored the actress' special day by posting a photo of her alongside the caption "Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day." This led to criticisms from Depp's fans and those who were once victims of domestic abuse.

One Depp supporter even attached a collage of photos that showed the various bruises the actor got from Amber.

"She did this to #JohnnyDepp. Punched his face several times. Cut tip of his finger with vodka bottle. Burned his face with a [cigarette] Threatened his life! Spreading lies to the media. Insulting him," the said fan wrote, reminding Warner Bros. about the cases of the actress.

Warner Bros., DC Comics' Other Options?

Previously, there were rumors that Warner Bros. started exploring the possible options they can do with Heard -- and that includes completely removing her or reducing her screen time.

Per the latest intel of We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. was thinking of a move that can place Heard's character in a smaller capacity. They allegedly compared the actress' situation to Evangeline Lilly's fate after she let out insensitive coronavirus comments, which could massively affect her role in "Ant-Man 3."

With that said, the entertainment giant allegedly thought of shifting Mera from being a co-lead to a supporting character.

There is also a petition called "Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard as Mera on Aquaman 2" circulating online, which was launched in pursuit of seeing the "Game of Thrones" actress play the role of Mera instead.

The said fans who signed up wished to see the "Game of Thrones" actress replace Heard.

"She's amazing warm and caring the kind of person kids can look up to, I don't think Emilia will just take this as another movie role, I feel like she will take this more seriously than Amber," another change.org post read, referring to Clarke.

There is no official confirmation from Warner Bros. about the bombshell claims yet, but it will surely cause more troubles to see Heard on big screens again.

