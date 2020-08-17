Meghan Markle Hypocrite: New Home With Prince Harry Purchased From a Domestic Abuser?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to purchase a massive property while they still have significant debts to repay led to different reactions.

Some believe that it is high time they bought their own house so that they can settle into their new lives in America while raising Baby Archie; however, others deemed it too selfish since they are only a family of three and right in the middle of a pandemic.

What made things even worse is that there have been reports that Prince Charles is still footing a chunk of their new mortgage. However, the latest report about the problem with this real estate might cause a horde of criticisms even more.

Meghan Markle a Hypocrite?

According to Anna Fedoseeva -- the ex-wife of Sergey Grishin, the previous owner of the house whom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought the property from -- the royals have disappointing standards. Accoridng to her, negotiating with her ex-husband made Meghan Markle a total hypocrite.

The estranged wife of the "Scarface" Russian oligarch expressed her belief that Meghan betrayed her own cause. The Duchess is known for being a staunch supporter of female rights, but she did not bother finding out the background of the previous owner.

Had the royal took the the time to check, she would find out that the oligarch was a domestic abuser, the victim being Anna himself.

Fedoseeva is presently involved in a bitter court battle with his billionaire ex-husband. She claims that Grishin is a dangerous man who ruined her life. Court documents would even show that in the course of their tumultuous relationship, Grishin held a gun to Fedoseeva's head. One time, he even knocked her teeth out.

Even if she is presently residing in Russia, Anna took the time to speak with the Sun on Sunday. According to her, Markle has a questionable take on women's rights by associating with Grishin and even entering into a transaction with the man.

"Meghan struggles for women's rights. But in my case, that means just to be alive. It isn't wise for them to surround themselves with him or anyone affiliated with him," she explained.

Fedoseva's Ordeal

Apart from what was detailed in the court documents, Fedoseeva told the news outlet that at the beginning of her married life with Grishin in 2017, she was living a fairytale life full of luxury. However, barely a year later, they broke up. Her ex-husband then started to ask for a return of her alleged loan, which she allegedly made with Jennifer Sulkess.

Fedoseeva and Sulkess have filed a lawsuit against Grishin for death threats and false imprisonment, but the cases are yet to prosper since Grishin denies everything.

Given all what she had to go through in her ex-husband's hands, Fedoseeva slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for demonstrating their lack of due diligence before the purchase of the property was made.

Considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's advocacies, the decision is not easy to forgive or overlook.

Meghan has always been questioned and criticized though, so this is hardly the first time. Back in 2017, it was reported by CNBC that Markle is a strong gender equality activist, but others have disagreed.

According to the Irish Times, a princess cannot become a feminist as well. Marrying "into aristocracy and living a cave existence" is the least feminist thing to do.

Granted, she has stepped down from her senior royal role, it cannot be denied that she continues to make decisions that question her commitment to the feminist cause.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Again? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bought New Mansion Using Royal's Funds

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles