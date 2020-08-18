Royal Shock: 3 Possible Reasons Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved Out of L.A.

The public and members of the royal family were shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to leave the Firm last January.

Dubbed as "Megxit," the British royal family was reportedly "blindsided" by their bombshell news. After all, the couple apparently did not consult any of the family members before making their decision -- not even Queen Elizabeth II.

In an official statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed to "become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Months after their controversial departure from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly moved to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison. The most sought-after couple used their connection to help them settle in their new life in the U.S.

Back in May, news broke that the pair had been staying in an ultra-luxurious hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which is owned by Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry, per Daily Mail.

According to reports, the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates has a gated community. Moreover, the couple's rented 22-acre property boasts an eight-bedroom and 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa that has its security team.

However, after months of living in Los Angeles, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a property in Santa Barbara, California.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a spokesperson told CNN. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

As the family of three tries to live their low-profile life in the U.S., here are the possible reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the central California coast as their new base.

The Duchess of Sussex Fell In Love With Montecito

The runaway couple's super-wealthy enclave is said to be a whopping $14.7 million house in Montecito, which is known for its famous residents such as Gywneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey.

According to Us Weekly, the place has always been in Meghan Markle's radar since she was a teen.

"Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture," a source told the entertainment outlet. "Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot."

Prince Harry Hates L.A.

Months after officially moving out of London, rumors sparked that the 35-year-old prince has been struggling to adjust to his new life abroad.

ITV's royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the Duke of Sussex felt "lonely" and "directionless" after his shocking exile from the royal family.

On the other hand, Us Weekly mentioned in the same report that the reason the former royals left L.A. is that Prince Harry "absolutely" hates the place.

"Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it-the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy," the source revealed.

Privacy Issues

If there's one thing that is important to the Sussexes, it is their privacy.

They may seem okay being hounded by the press, but they are super protective of their son.

Back in July, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filed a complaint to the L.A court after photographers used long lenses and even deployed high-tech gadgets like drones to capture images of them and their son Archie inside their hilltop mansion.

This might be the reason why the famous couple chose Santa Barbara since L.A. is known to be the hotspot of paparazzi.

"An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour's drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi, and tourism in Hollywood," the insider furthered.

