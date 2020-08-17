Elon Musk Hilariously Begs Fans to Ridicule Him on Wikipedia -- 'Trash Me!'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been the talk of the town these past few months after his SpaceX company successfully sent two astronauts into space.

It came after NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken made history by traveling to the International Space Station through a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule -- a privately funded spacecraft by SpaceX last March 30.

It was reported that the initial plan of the launch was on May 27, but it was postponed due to bad weather.

Despite his busy schedule, it appears that Elon Musk has some time to look at his Wikipedia page and check for some inaccuracies.

The 49-year-old Tesla founder took to Twitter to ask his nearly 38 million followers to "trash" his Wikipedia profile.

"Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you," he wrote.

Although his reasons were unclear, his millions of followers were happy to assist Musk with his demands.

"An Alien from the future has come back in time to possess the human body we recognize as Elon. Knowing humans will destroy themselves, he's set it upon himself to build rockets and establish an off-world colony to help preserve the human race," one wrote, mocking that Elon Musk is an alien trapped in a human body.

Another fan edited his Wikipedia page describing him as a "piece of sh*t" and a "terrible CEO," to which the tech mogul replied with two laughing emoji.

Another user mocked how Musk is "desperate" to go to Mars in reference to his recent SpaceX project.

"I'm gonna put: Elon Musk is so desperate to get to planet Mars, be organized a coup to topple Bolivian populist dictator Evo Morales in order to get his hands on 50% of the world's reserves of Lithium. Anything else to add?"

Moreover, fans created hilarious Elon memes, one of which poked fun at the Tesla billionaire's profile photo while another made him a rapper.

This is not the first time that Elon asked his fans to edit his Wikipedia page, though.

Elon Musk Requested Fans to Remove "Investor" in His Wikipedia Description

After his fans flocked to his Wikipedia page to virtually ruin his profile, the said page quickly became locked and uneditable.

For what it's worth, in 2019, Musk posted a tweet saying that he hasn't visited the page for quite some time and requested the community to fix it for him.

"Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It's insane!" he wrote.

The Tesla chief also requested for fans to delete his description as "investor" and cited that he did "zero investing."

At the time, the South African billionaire was described by Wikipedia as "technology engineer, entrepreneur, and investor." However, he claimed that he did not venture in any companies other than those he founded such as the innovative electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla and aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (famously known as SpaceX).

