'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Toxiciity PROVEN, Had Undergo Staff Restructuring

Emmy award-winning talk show host, and "Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres has taken some action after accusations of the behind-the-scenes toxic work environment of her show surfaced.

Three producers on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have been terminated, including executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and co-executive producers, Jonathan Norman.

According to Variety, Ellen DeGeneres spoke to her employees on Monday via video conference call, in which she shared the news of the three producers' dismissal.

An insider told the magazine that DeGeneres described the recent allegations as "heartbreaking," as she spoke warmly about the past couple of week's controversies.

They added how the comedian was seemed to be "apologetic," "not perfect," and "emotional" while talking to over 200 employees.

She had been accused of not doing anything to destroy the "toxic work environment" on her shows, where she admitted to not being perfect when it came to that.

Ellen DeGeneres also claimed that the show's leaders had been mean and have not been sensitive to "human beings" as they just focused on making sure the show was doing its best.

The "Finding Dory" star also admitted how times she alienated her staff and guests by shifting production timetables on short notice and promised to stick to agreed-upon schedules so that the production process would be smooth for all.

Once the coronavirus has passed, Ellen DeGeneres vowed to meet her staff in small groups to talk to them.

The three producers' termination follows damning allegations raised in published reports last month by Buzzfeed.

Glavin, Norman, and Leman were all cited in a July 30 story published by Buzzfeed regarding allegations of harassment, misconduct, and questionable behavior on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

As soon as the story was published, the trio was suspended and then later terminated.

"Ellen" veterans such as Derek Westervelt, Andy Lassner, and Mary Connelly will remain as the executive producers of the show alongside DeGeneres. They have been with the show since its debut in 2003.

It was previously reported backstage turmoil undermined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" public image of spreading kindness and happiness.

Former employees claimed that the 62-year-old's show is a hostile work place to be in. They even criticized Ellen DeGeneres being mean-spirited and is not the same person she portrays to be on-screen.

During Warner Bros' investigation, DeGeneres responded to the persistent rumors. It was claimed that her employees and guests were not allowed to talk to her directly or even look her in the eyes if they encountered her on-set or int the offices.

Ellen DeGeneres fired back at rumors that she was mean in real life and called the allegations "crazy" and "not true," however, she did describe herself as an "introvert."

According to Variety's sources, the host also apologized for anybody who felt "disregarded."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has won several awards since it started airing in 2003.

Ellen DeGeneres was even a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

