Kanye West Wants to Invade TikTok With A Religious Twist

Kanye West is back on making his presence felt in social media, but this time, instead of having an outburst Twitter rant, a more relaxed Kanye can be seen.

On Monday, the rapper and aspiring president of the United States shared a heartwarming father-and-daughter photo of him and his seven-year-old daughter, North West.

In the photo, the duo seems to be having a good time while standing in front of a breathtaking water and mountain background. North appears to be delighted with his bonding moment with daddy Kanye while wearing a black shirt and jeans while the rapper looks relaxed, donning his orange top and tie-dyed pants.

"Daddy and daughter time," Kanye wrote.

The father-and-daughter snap came after the 43-year-old rapper found a new way to share his plans to collaborate with the famous social media app, TikTok.

In a series of Tweets, the "Yeezy" founder shared how he had a eureka moment while he and North are bonding and watching clips on the video-sharing application.

According to Kanye, he just had the vision to make the wholesome version of TikTok after seeing some disturbing content on the social media app.

"A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER, AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT, BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY," Kanye wrote.

In the follow-up Tweet, Kanye elaborates that he plans to collaborate with TikTok for a "Christian-monitored" version for the safety of children users.

"WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN," he added.

Just recently, the China-based application has been under fire after the United States government expressed its fear that the app is collecting data from US citizens users.

President Donald Trump also expressed his plans for banning the social media app in the United States, which drew flak from avid users.

