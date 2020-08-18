Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors: Kanye West Staying in Wyoming?

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to save her marriage, but it seems like she has to fix it alone.

Last August 2, Kim and her four children spent time with Kanye West following their emotional reunion. They also took a trip to Domincan Republic in hopes of fixing their marital woes.

However, the family-of-six got separated once again on Sunday after the KKW Beauty mogul and three of her kids -- Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (1) -- went back to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the 7-year-old North stayed with her father for another day in Cody, as seen on the rapper's Twitter update. On August 17, the 43-year-old "All of the Lights" rapper posted a photo of himself with North posing as they turned the mountains into a beautiful backdrop.

"Daddy daughter time," the rapper wrote, adding an emoji of someone skiing.

A source told People that Kanye chose to stay in the state since Wyoming "is where he wants to live." Meanwhile, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is happy to be back since she found it hard to travel with the kids for such a long period of time.

"Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming," the insider said. "He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about."

Kanye, Kim's Relationship Getting Better?

Last month, the couple had an emotional reunion after Kanye said during his presidential campaign event that his wife tried to abort North. The "Famous" singer also dropped more bombshell revelations on Twitter about how he had been trying to divorce Kim for two years since she traveled to New York for a prison reform event.

Kanye already apologized to Kim, and the public witnessed how the two "got along" again as they spent some time together in the Dominican Republic along with their children.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye penned before the reunion. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Kim and the whole Kardashian family felt happy when the rapper apologized. Despite that, they still consider helping him as the most important thing for them.

Kanye sparked concerns once again when he suddenly announced his desire to run for President. Most of his fans thought that his bipolar disorder kicked again.

As a result, his wife and the family are trying to offer him all the help that he needs -- even if that means Kim giving him more space and staying far away.

