Unfair Queen? 3 Evidences Queen Elizabeth II Is Bias to Prince William, Kate Middleton

After the release of the controversial biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family," the royal family were left devastated, most especially Queen Elizabeth II.

Written by longtime royal journalists Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the tell-all book delved into the life of Prince Harry and Meghan and their relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to reports, Buckingham Palace was "blindsided" with their shocking announcement to step down as the members of the Firm, especially since not a single member of the royal family knew about their decision.

The departure of the Sussexes forced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to step up and fill the void left by the runaway royals.

During the onset of the global pandemic, William and Kate were at the forefront of the monarchy as they successfully showed support for their patronages and reached out to key workers amid the health crisis.

As a result, the 94-year-old monarch praised the couple's dedication and hard work and "couldn't be prouder" of the two, per Us Weekly.

However, the recent events and revelations raised the question on whether the Queen was playing favorite to the Cambridges while being harsh at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Has Less Drama

"Megxit" is said to be one of the biggest scandals in modern royal history that brought chaos to the monarchy. Unfortunately, the longest-reigning monarch wants to keep things low-key.

With that said, according to Us Weekly, the Queen has shown her admiration to William and Kate for their "lack of drama."

"Queen Elizabeth finds it refreshing that there's never any drama or scandal surrounding Kate and William. In her eyes, they're the perfect suitors for the position. She adores Kate," a source told the news outlet.

The Cambridges Are 'Perfect Fit' to Rule the Monarchy

Aside from the fact that the Cambridges have a less controversial life than the Sussexes, the Queen is also said to be confident that the royal couple would be a "perfect fit" to take the throne and the reins of the monarchy.

Furthermore, in the same Us Weekly report, the source noted that Queen Elizabeth II is "already relegating royal duties" to Prince William and Kate Middleton -- which includes "visiting hospitals and organizations and meetings with influential power players."

The Sussexes Would "Eclipse" Prince William and Kate Middleton's Popularity

In the Channel 5 documentary "Meghan: The New Revelations" by Russell Myers and Afua Adom, extracts from "Finding Freedom" and how it affects the Sussexes' popularity were discussed

The royal experts claimed that Buckingham Palace was worried that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would "eclipse" the popularity of the "golden couple."

"I think they were particularly worried about William and Kate, that they might become more popular than them. I think they just couldn't stand the idea of that. They couldn't stand the idea of this young modern couple, half of which is African American potentially being more popular than William and Kate who were their golden couple," Adom explained.

READ MORE: Britney Spears NOT in Danger: Sam Asghari Reveals Truth About GF Amid Health Concerns

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles